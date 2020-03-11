An event highlighting the importance of bystander CPR will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a presentation by Alicia Bravo at 7 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the Caledonia Rotary and Caledonia Ambulance Service.
According to the Center for Disease Control National Center for Health Statistics, cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the USA.
Each year, more than 350,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and less than 50% receive bystander CPR. People who receive bystander CPR after cardiac arrest are up to 3 times more likely to survive.
TOGETHER we can increase CPR awareness and save more lives! Be confident to step in to save a life, as every second count and everyone can help!
On July 1, 2017, Alicia Bravo (RN, Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) Emergency Department) experienced sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in her home town of Cambridge, WI, while swim training for a triathlon.
Her family immediately began CPR and continued until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived. The immediate CPR performed by her family and the skill and equipment of the Cambridge EMS saved her life. Alicia will be at “Pints and Pumps” to share her life-changing story.
Come with your family, friends, and neighbors to hear Alicia’s story and learn ‘Anytime CPR.’ You will participate in a hands-on session led by Caledonia Ambulance EMS staff, learning how to “pump” (perform CPR) and use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
The Caledonia Ambulance EMS and Mayo Clinic Health System staff will also be providing free blood pressure checks.
Participate in these potentially life saving activities while having a “pint” of beer or other beverages at the Wired Rooster. The Wired Rooster will donate $1 for every “pint” of beer and glass of wine sold.
The Caledonia Rotary Club and the Caledonia Ambulance will have two fund-raising baskets for you to purchase tickets. Tickets are $ 1 each or 6 for $ 5.
Tickets can be purchased from any Caledonia Rotary or Caledonia Ambulance members or at the Bystander CPR event. Mayo Clinic Health System will match up to $500 of the funds raised.
All proceeds will go to the Caledonia EMS for the purchase of a community AED machine, which costs $ 1,600.
The community AED will be available to the public to use at community celebrations, weddings, family reunions, and other events.
If you would like to donate to the Community AED project, contact Joannie Schmidt, Caledonia Ambulance Education Coordinator, and Caledonia Rotary member.
Bystander CPR can save lives. Come and hear Alicia’s story and learn how to do Bystander CPR.
For more information, contact Nancy Runningen, 507-459-2488, nrunning1@gmail.com or Joannie Schmidt, 507-251-7949 or Schmidt.Joannie@mayo.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.