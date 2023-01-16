2023 Pine View closing in Caledonia

Pine View Senior Living in Caledonia shuts its doors, effective Jan. 6, 2023.

Shrouded in confusion and a fear of unexpectedly becoming homeless during the holidays, the move out of Pine View Senior Living was jarring, to say the least, not only for the building’s former residents, but for its now jobless staff as well.

A long-term care facility, Pine View Senior Living in Caledonia is one building split into two wings. One wing was a nursing home, previously called Caledonia Care and Rehab, and the other an assisted living facility called Buckley. The nursing home wing was managed by Nava Health Care, whereas Buckley was by Cornerstone Management.

Pine View Senior Living closed Jan. 6, 2023. It now sits vacant at 425 N. Badger St. in Caledonia.

