Shrouded in confusion and a fear of unexpectedly becoming homeless during the holidays, the move out of Pine View Senior Living was jarring, to say the least, not only for the building’s former residents, but for its now jobless staff as well.
A long-term care facility, Pine View Senior Living in Caledonia is one building split into two wings. One wing was a nursing home, previously called Caledonia Care and Rehab, and the other an assisted living facility called Buckley. The nursing home wing was managed by Nava Health Care, whereas Buckley was by Cornerstone Management.
The building that was once Pine View Senior Living, 425 N. Badger St. in Caledonia, is owned by Mark Myers, an equity manager based out of Chicago.
According to an anonymous source — a family member of a resident, who, up until recently, lived at Buckley — Nov. 28, 2022 is the first time residents were told of the closing.
“I went up to visit my loved one, like I always do, and the community director there was proceeding to have a meeting," they said.
It was at this meeting that a staff leader sparked fear, informing all Buckley residents that Pine View would be shutting down and all beds would be required to be vacated within two weeks.
“As I was listening, I questioned it, because this is not normal. Most rental places have to give at least a 30-day notice,” the family member said. “Then, I got really mad, because, how can they be doing this?”
Residents and families were later informed that no closure plan had been filed with the state of Minnesota. The Houston County Public Health and Human Services Department later confirmed this, as the Department stepped in upon hearing of the closure.
“The state of Minnesota has a process, a pretty detailed process, for what long-term care facilities need to do if they’re going to close down,” said John Pugleasa, Houston County Human Services Director. “Those are things that have to do with working with their families, their guardians, ensuring safe placement, taking care of all the associated items of care and equipment, all of those things to ensure a smooth and safe transition.”
From then on, Health and Human Services began working with Nava Health Care to ensure a smooth relocation for the 22 residents at the Pine View nursing home. It is notable that all nine residents in the assisted living wing were able to find appropriate housing without help from the county.
“We all knew this news was coming, eventually, but the whole way it was handled was just horrible for these residents. It was just terrible,” said the family member.
Health and Human Services never received an official closure notice, and it was again through the grapevine that the Department learned Pine View was implementing a Jan. 6 hard closure.
“As we got more involved, it was clear Nava was not following state guidelines for long-term care closures, and that closure was imminent,” said Pugleasa.
The hard closure left Pine View residents and their families only 14 days to find appropriate housing.
“At that point, I asked my staff, even though we’re not directly responsible, just to make sure that all of those residents found safe placement,” said Pugleasa.
With that assistance from Health and Human Services, all 22 nursing home residents were safely placed at surrounding care facilities. The Department prioritized keeping residents local and specifically thanked Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove for all its help with relocating residents.
“I’m proud of our staff, and I’m proud of the fact that we were able to marshal our forces and make sure there weren’t any catastrophic outcomes as a result of, I would call pretty reckless practice,” said Pugleasa.
The county Economic Development Authority (EDA), the city EDA and local businesses, such as theWorkforce Development Inc.(WDI), have been in contact with the state, helping former Pine View employees find new work. Headquartered at 110 E. Grove Street in Caledonia, WDI is free to the public and offers professional help finding job opportunities.
WDI strives to connect Houston County residents with local businesses, in an effort to open the workforce pipeline and keep the county thriving. It is with this initiative in mind that WDI is partnering with the county to help former Pine View employees find new work in Houston County.
Health and Human Services is also working with the Minnesota Department of Health to better understand this situation and learn from it, both locally and at the state level.
“The challenges that these managing groups face are not uncommon, but I think that most individuals or organizations that get into this have some compassion or care for the people they’re there to serve. I didn’t really see that in this situation,” said Pugleasa.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
