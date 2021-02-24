By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Plap! Plop! The sound of pickleball paddles making contact with plastic balls echoed at the Caledonia City Auditorium last week.
Plop! Pop! Nets were draped across two courts as nine players competed, rotating in and out of the games. Plink! There were other sounds as well - including laughter – as calls of “good shot,” sprinkled with cheerful banter warmed the chilly morning. But there are no high fives just yet.
“It’s such good exercise and it’s a nice social thing,” pickleball enthusiast Marcia Bauer said. “And we feel like we’re safe during COVID because of the social distancing that we do.
“We play for a couple hours, so we really get some good exercise, and we do enjoy the social aspect. We’re just happy to be here and the players support each other. If they make a good shot it doesn’t matter if they’re playing on the same team or not... We get to visit a bit when we arrive and set the nets up, and at the end when we take down the nets.
“Ken Van Den Boom was the founder of pickleball here in Caledonia. He played in Arizona, and then came back here and asked the city if he could start a program here. He bought the original net and bought the paint and did the outdoor court up on Grant Street. Put the lines in. People volunteered to help with some of that.”
History/present day outlook
It’s an American game. Pickleball is said to have originated in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, Washington. That’s when three fathers (Barney McCallum, Joel Pritchard, and Bill Bell), were looking to liven up the summer for their kids. The three are credited with creating the new sport. It’s something like a cross between tennis, ping pong, and maybe a bit of badminton.
There are differing stories as to where the name ‘pickleball’ came from. Some say it was a dog called Pickles that liked to chase the ball, while others point to a competitive rowing term that one of the founders might have used when describing the game. But the only thing that really matters is that it’s easy to learn and play for persons of all ages, physical abilities, and skill levels. And it’s fun!
“They claim this is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country,” Caledonia resident Bruce Bulman said. He opens the auditorium for the pickleball crowd, collects the $2 fees from each player which go to the City of Caledonia for the use of the facility, and joins in the games. “A lot of metropolitan areas are building pickleball courts,” Bulman noted. “I played on a real nice one in Cottage Grove that they had just put up the year before. Three really nice courts in a row...
“We have people from Spring Grove, Houston, La Crescent coming to play. Really, they come from everywhere in the county, plus New Albin (Iowa) and Rushford (in Fillmore County). A lot of people play in Waukon (Iowa), too.”
Stay out of the kitchen
A pickleball court measures 20x44 feet, the same as a doubles badminton court. The top of the net is 36 inches off the ground at the sidelines, 34 inches in the middle. There are right and left service courts similar to tennis. An area called “the kitchen” is lined 7 feet from both sides of the net.
The two-bounce rule states that competitors must play the serve and the initial return off a bounce. After that, volleys are permitted. The kitchen is also referred to the as the non-volley zone. Players cannot step into that area when volleying, or allow their momentum to carry them into the zone so that they come into contact with the line or area. So the non-volley zone keeps players from crowding the net to execute smashes. But there is an exception. A ball that bounces in the kitchen can be played from within the no volley area.
Points are scored only by the serving team, and servers must alternate left – right on odd/even points. Games are usually 11 points, with tournaments sometimes going to 21 – win by 2.
When/where to play
in Caledonia
“We play four days a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. (at the city auditorium),” Bauer stated. “Sometimes we have four people that show up, but we have had up to eight players or more... We would like to get enough people for a noncompetitive game and also a competitive game,” she added. “We play with all ages and abilities. New people can just show up at the auditorium and we review the rules and have extra rackets for people to use. If they enjoy it and continue to play, then they normally buy their own racket.”
When warm weather returns, the outdoor tennis court area on East Grant Street (near the city ball parks) also features pickleball courts that can be used free of charge.
