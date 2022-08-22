featured PHOTOS: Family fun at the 2022 county fair Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raigen Cleven from Spring Grove gets ready to show her milking short horn cow. By ANDREW SZURGORT Evan Schroeder from Caledonia gets ready to show his 5 year old holstine. By ANDREW SZURGOT Kids Alex and Emory help out during Friday afternoon's Magic of Isaiah show. By ANDREW SZURGOT Milly Moburg enjoys the pony rides at the Houston County Fair. By ANDREW SZURGOT Trace Erickson, lieutenant with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, shows Nate Szurgot his new K9 Unit Squad SUV. By ANDREW SZURGOT The kids demo derby is a smash hit. By ANDREW SZURGOT Bull Riding is a whirlwind of excitement at this year's Houston County Fair. By ANDREW SZURGOT Friday night's downpour didn't stop participants from barrel racing. By ANDREW SZURGOT Number 15 shoots up flames when things got heated during the final demo derby event. By ANDREW SZURGOT Jesse Blake, from Wukon, Iowa, nose dove and rolled his jeep during the Houston County Fair's Tough Trucks. Thankfully, no one was hurt. By ANDREW SZURGOT Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Aug 15, 2022 0
