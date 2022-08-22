4-h.jpg

Raigen Cleven from Spring Grove gets ready to show her milking short horn cow.
4-h 1.jpg

Evan Schroeder from Caledonia gets ready to show his 5 year old holstine.
magic.jpg

Kids Alex and Emory help out during Friday afternoon's Magic of Isaiah show.
pony ride.jpg

Milly Moburg enjoys the pony rides at the Houston County Fair.
Houston County Sheriff.jpg

Trace Erickson, lieutenant with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, shows Nate Szurgot his new K9 Unit Squad SUV.
kids derby.jpg

The kids demo derby is a smash hit.
bull riding.jpg

Bull Riding is a whirlwind of excitement at this year's Houston County Fair.
barrel racing.jpg

Friday night's downpour didn't stop participants from barrel racing.
demo derby.jpg

Number 15 shoots up flames when things got heated during the final demo derby event.
roll over.jpg

Jesse Blake, from Wukon, Iowa, nose dove and rolled his jeep during the Houston County Fair's Tough Trucks. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

