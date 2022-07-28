featured PHOTOS: Cinema under the stars is a community hit By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Rachel Stock Author email Jul 28, 2022 Jul 28, 2022 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now The Peterson family cozy up at Cinema Under the Stars on Friday, July 22. From left to right: Della Peterson, Dakota (Coco) Peterson, Winston Peterson. The event was a fundraiser for Marc Lietzau. Rachel Stock/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Friends show their strength working together to lift giant tire at the high school football field. From left to right: Braxton Marken, Kayden Kinstler, Winston Peterson, Wyatt Klemp. Rachel Stock/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Hand-spun cotton candy is a bite of fun. Pictured is Hudson Massman. Rachel Stock/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Kids enjoy sweet treats in anticipation to watch The Little Rascals on the big screen. From left to right: Kaysley Kinstler, Avery Marken. Rachel Stock/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Lawn games inspire a healthy dose of competition at Cinema Under the Stars. From left to right: Payton Leahy, James Clay. Rachel Stock/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now The Massman siblings are all smiles. From left to right: Adalynn Massman, Hudson Massman. Rachel Stock/The Caledonia Argus Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rachel Stock Author email Follow Rachel Stock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus 6 hrs ago 0
