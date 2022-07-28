Cinema Under the Stars - Peterson
Buy Now

The Peterson family cozy up at Cinema Under the Stars on Friday, July 22. From left to right: Della Peterson, Dakota (Coco) Peterson, Winston Peterson. The event was a fundraiser for Marc Lietzau.
Cinema Under the Stars - giant tire
Buy Now

Friends show their strength working together to lift giant tire at the high school football field. From left to right: Braxton Marken, Kayden Kinstler, Winston Peterson, Wyatt Klemp.
Cinema Under the Stars - Hudson
Buy Now

Hand-spun cotton candy is a bite of fun. Pictured is Hudson Massman.
Cinema Under the Stars - Kinstler & Marken
Buy Now

Kids enjoy sweet treats in anticipation to watch The Little Rascals on the big screen. From left to right: Kaysley Kinstler, Avery Marken.
Cinema Under the Stars - lawn games
Buy Now

Lawn games inspire a healthy dose of competition at Cinema Under the Stars. From left to right: Payton Leahy, James Clay.
Cinema Under the Stars - Massman
Buy Now

The Massman siblings are all smiles. From left to right: Adalynn Massman, Hudson Massman.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments