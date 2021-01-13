By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
“It has taken off like a fire,” American Legion Auxiliary Post 498 president Cindy Welke said last week. “People have just been calling and we have started to make more forms...
What has taken off is phase two of the Hokah Veteran’s Memorial project, which will see personalized bricks bearing the names of service members placed around the monument next spring/summer.
“People who aren’t even living here anymore are calling, having heard about it,” Welke said. “We’re getting papers in every day, all the time... It’s really overwhelming. We are so blessed that people want to have their families (included on the bricks). It’s for either your deceased, retired, or still in the service (veterans), and it’s going really, really well...
“We bought all these bricks and it will go completely around what is established as our memorial. People can buy either a small brick or a large brick, and they will be placed in the ground...
“People are buying for friends or for someone they were in the service with. It’s not just family members... It’s really for every veteran.
Dedicated on November 11, 2019, the memorial is located in Hokah Veterans Park. Now, members of the public have been invited to purchase those personalized bricks identifying current, past, or deceased veterans of any branch of the United States military. Inscribed with names and information about their military service (including achievements) the bricks will be installed around the perimeter of the monument and along both sides of it’s walkway. The bricks are available in two sizes (4” x 8” and 8” x 8”). Order forms can be picked up at Hokah Hardware. Email Cheryl Guillien (fcguillien@acegroup.cc) for an emailed form. Or contact Welke at 507-894-4845 or Kim Holter at 608-797-4077 for more information.
