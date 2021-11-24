By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Houston and its surrounding area offers a variety of businesses ready for customers on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27, and year round too.
The Argus talked to Dr. Kristie Treptow of Houston Dental Clinic, and with Nancy Forsyth of Bluff Country Financial Services about the importance of local businesses.
Forsyth purchased her business from the James A. Schultz Law Office in 1989, where she had prepared taxes for 16 years. Then, she purchased Rushford Tax Service in 1994. Forsyth continued tax preparation services and in 1997, she acquired security and insurance licenses in 1997.
The business would soon become a family affair, as her son and his wife joined the business in 2008. She attributes the key to success in Houston is hiring and retaining quality employees.
“Our employees are the BEST,” she said in an email to the Argus.
A few challenges her business has faced are ever-changing tax laws and technology, but what hasn’t changed is local service. Shopping locally gets local service, she concluded.
Dr. Kristie Treptow has been part of the Houston Dental Clinic since 2007, after the previous owner retired. In 2009, she had the opportunity to become part-owner, and she took it.
Wanting to be a dentist was a goal for her since high school, or perhaps earlier than that.
“Once I started working at the Houston Dental Clinic, I fell in love with our patients, my co-workers and our local communities,” she said. “It was a natural transition for me to want to own the business so that I could stay there.”
Now, she enjoys seeing patients and that’s the best part of the day.
“It might be an adorable young child, a witty elderly person or just someone who cracks a joke,” she added. “It’s interacting with people in special ways that makes my day.”
The key to success in Houston is anticipating what others need, and for a women-owned business, she said women and mothers are experts at providing for others.
Challenges the Houston Dental Clinic has faced was the flood of 2007 and covid-19. On March 16, 2020, the business faced a mandatory closure for almost three months.
“During that time we could do only life-saving dentistry and accumulated over 100 broken teeth that the state would not let us fix,” Treptow said. “Though we were able to resume business, many effects of COVID are still with us. For example we still have many additional regulations to follow.”
In 2007, the office sustained building damage and temporary closure due to the flood. Supplies, charts and some time of operation were lost, but the clinic was able to get back on its feet after a few days. Other clinics were not so lucky, as was the case in Rushford, so Houston Dental Clinic shared its ofice with them in the evenings until they could get back to their own facilities, she recalled.
Career-wise and locally, Treptow said dentistry offers many rewarding careers, and there’s a large demand for dental services and addressing the worker shortage.
Treptow encouraged people to shop locally, because it keeps businesses local.
