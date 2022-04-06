By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A survey recently evaluated Caledonia’s current business environment, in which it identified positive features, future needs and wants of businesses and areas of improvement within city limits.
City Clerk/Administrator Adam Swann and assistant Michelle Ellingson said the survey brought mostly positive comments on Caledonia’s business environment. The survey was conducted by the Caledonia Economic Development Authority (EDA).
“The intent was to identify opportunities for growth, learn about business needs, provide a vehicle for the business community to share ideas and perspectives,” Ellingson said.
Swann added they were pleased that 95% of respondents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their current location in Caledonia. No one said they were unsatisfied, he noted.
There are more encouraging responses, such as almost half of the respondents said they were expanding or planning improvement projects.
The survey asked businesses located within city limits several different questions about their current business, location, planned improvements and what their current needs were.
Most businesses are in Caledonia because the owners grew up here or because of its geographic location. Businesses enjoy being downtown on Main Street and Kingston Street or by Quillin’s and Subway. Several indicated they were planning expansions or considering improvement projects.
Community events like Founders Day and sporting events bring more foot traffic in and increase sales volume. Businesses would also like to see other types of businesses come into Caledonia, such as more restaurants, a clothing store, a youth facility, a meat market and gift shop to name a few.
Challenges facing businesses right now include staffing, lack of supplies, balancing work and life and the inability to update a leased building.
Many businesses have used or plan to use assistance from Houston County EDA or the city EDA. Others have a tax abatement, some can use a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, city loans or covid-19 relief money.
Businesses would like to see more information or assistance from the city on incentives and funding, communication about local events, existing buildings for sale, supporting and encouraging businesses to advertise, supporting community/city to attract more businesses and in turn homeowners and families, staying involved, offering scholarships to students to learn in a professional field, more events downtown, utilization of parks and a more welcoming environment to new families.
Attributes of Caledonia that make it a good place to live and work include a variety of businesses, small town feel, safe community and friendliness.
“Any time we hear of a prospective business, we reach out to them. It’s something we’ve put more of an effort into. We do everything we can,” Swann said. “Businesses appreciate that we want them to come to the city. A lot of times they don’t see that personal touch.”
He added the city does everything it can to find a location, whether it’s a vacant space or an existing building for lease, and promote strengths of the city. Ellingson added they educate prospective businesses on available funding. That information is continually updated.
Caledonia does have a lot to offer, he said, such as affordable housing, lower per capita taxes, a great grade school district, great healthcare options and proximity to hospitals in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Ellingson added Caledonia is a very safe community with a proactive police department. She noted the walkability of the city and recent quality of life improvements like the pool update, new pickleball and tennis courts and planned improvements to the city auditorium. Those plans feature new windows, a new boiler and a HVAC system. The city encourages residents to install sidewalks or improve existing sidewalks.
“All of these quality of life things where people would be happy and living,” she said. “We have a great workforce. The school district does a great job of preparing students, whether they stay in Caledonia or not. The students in Caledonia are excellent.”
She also noted the district’s recent partnerships with Bluff Country Collaborative and CEDA (Community and Economic Development Associates) have provided opportunities for career exploration.
Concerns that Caledonia needs to address include lack of highway businesses, filling vacant buildings downtown and needing larger employers, among other suggestions.
Of the two most notable survey results, the main need was filling vacant downtown buildings. That feat would require improving the appearance of buildings and making them commercially viable, Swann said. A combination of that, along with a low-interest loan from the city could be enticing for a new business.
The city was awarded a Small Cities Development Program Grant from the State of Minnesota in June 2018 for $824,698, though the money was not available to use until late 2018/early 2019, Swann said. Furthermore, covid-19 caused delays and challenges into 2020 and 2021.
Results of that grant can be seen at The Caledonia Bakery, Klug Insurance, Mell Chiropractic, Thrivent Financial and Buckboard.
The city and EDA can also work with businesses to create low-interest loan programs that are also forgivable. What’s helped the most for the EDA is the creation of its own special revenue fund. The EDA now has the ability to keep and build their own funding. It’s a line item on the tax levy, and allows for a dedicated source for economic development. The goal is for the EDA to save money and take on bigger projects in the future, Swann said.
“It’s a big focus for us, improving the appearance, get our buildings fixed up,” Swann said. He added the street construction project on South Marshall and East Grove streets will improve that area of town. He hopes the city will add decorative lighting to make the area more inviting.
The second challenge is finding larger employers like Miken Sports to move into the city. As of now, Miken still plans on moving its production to Missouri and China. After that news broke, Swann said the city received a “good number” of phone calls inside and outside of Minnesota from businesses who were looking at relocating to that space.
A third challenge facing Caledonia is space, as there is not a lot of land available in the city at a price that some of these businesses are looking for, Swann said.
“Finding the available space, you still have to have enough workforce to support that business,” he said. “Even if the city were to attract another 100-200 people business, we need enough people to work there. I don’t know if that exists.”
However, the city has been addressing housing needs too. The Doering Estates development by Caledonia High School with available lots. A few property owners also have the ability to subdivide their lot and increase the density of the property. Once that development is full, the city will likely push more forcefully for a subdivision, Swann said.
A challenge facing many businesses across the nation is staffing and supply shortages, during covid and post covid-19.
Caledonia did not impose mandates on what businesses should or should not do during the lockdown period. They did give a large portion of CARES Act funds to businesses and tried to be supportive of businesses on their choices and gave temporary relief on 2020 liquor licenses, Swann summarized.
“Covid caused a lot of challenges for businesses. They all suffered because of lost business and changing mandates,” he said. “It was a struggle for them, even if the business environment hasn’t changed. For businesses who had projects for renovations, the pandemic put those plans on pause.”
Despite the chaos of 2020 and part of 2021, the good news is that most of those on-hold projects are moving forward again. The city was not immune to delays, as they were supposed to have finished the Small Cities Development program last year. The state extended the deadline for that program.
And things are still moving forward, especially if the city has a goal of being proactive, open-minded and as flexible as they can be.
The Twin Cities Cycling Club contacted the city about hosting an omnium, or “a track cycling competition consisting of a number of contests of different types.” Swann said other cities in southeastern Minnesota had turned them down, but Caledonia accepted and the event is planned for April 30-May 1.
“The fact that the city and council was very supportive of it. It’s open-minded of us to try and experiment with new events and projects to promote the city and tourism,” Swann said.
Other events like the joint film festival and Founders Day and committees like Community Spirit Caledonia also bring the community together.
