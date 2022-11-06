Beth Klinski.jpg

Beth Klinski presented a motivational OOLA workshop at Mainspring in Caledonia Saturday, Nov. 5.

Caledonia local Beth Klinski, a certified life coach, brought an OOLA workshop to Mainspring on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The four-hour long workshop began bright and early at 9 a.m. and ran through lunch until 1 p.m.

OOLA workshop.jpg

Mainspring in Caledonia hosts a motivational, OOLA workshop on Saturday, Nov. 5.
OOLA workshop.jpg

At the OOLA workshop, hosted at Mainspring, attendees were invited to write their life goals on a sticker and place them on a surfboard.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments