Caledonia local Beth Klinski, a certified life coach, brought an OOLA workshop to Mainspring on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The four-hour long workshop began bright and early at 9 a.m. and ran through lunch until 1 p.m.
Caledonia local Beth Klinski, a certified life coach, brought an OOLA workshop to Mainspring on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The four-hour long workshop began bright and early at 9 a.m. and ran through lunch until 1 p.m.
During the workshop, Klinski discussed the importance of goal setting and being intentioned with one's actions. According to Klinski, intention starts through achieving some semblance of a balance between "the seven key areas of life."
These seven key areas of life are as follows: fitness, finance, field (career), faith, family, friends and fun.
After presenting on the seven key areas of life, Klinski had the group silently self-reflect on these seven concept and determine how comfortable or successful each individual feels they currently are in each area.
“It is a lot of reflection time,” said Klinski.
Attendee were then encouraged to set goals for oneself, regarding the aspects of life that one feels less confident or secure in. Participates were asked to think "where do I want to be?" and build goals off of one's responses.
Some examples of these goals could include wanting to be more healthy or spend more time with friends, family and loved ones.
Once these broad goals have been set, the OOLA workshop then went into action planning through implementing daily action steps. These steps could include going to the gym on Monday mornings or scheduling a Thursday afternoon lunch for you and your significant other.
The cost to participate at the workshop was $27 per person.
This charge included the cost of an OOLA workbook that outlined the workshop, as well as the price for a variety of snacks that were provided as lunch at the event.
Attendees were encouraged to take home the OOLA workbook and use the information it contains as a guide for one's life, helping you work your way to your goals.
“Our mission is to help live a life of less stress and more balance,” said Klinski.
Klinski grew up in the Cannon Falls area. Her husband was raised in Caledonia and the pair lived in the area for 13 years. Klinski was inspired to become an OOLA life coach after reading one of the organizations bestselling books.
“Their whole message is about spreading positivity,” said Klinski, who received her certification in 2020. “Always be grateful, have faith and live OOLA."
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.