By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
“Black fish, blue fish, old fish, new fish. This one has a little car. This one has a little star. Say! What a lot of fish there are.”
So goes the classic rhyme from Dr. Seuss’ line of infamous books, which will be celebrated at the Caledonia Public Library on Thursday, March 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. during a special birthday party for the famous author.
“There will be crafts, movies, snacks, Dr. Seuss books,” Early Childhood and Family Education (ECFE) teacher Leslee Oakes said. “Every child will be able to go home with a brand new book.”
New books for each child is thanks to the generosity of a Thrivent Financial grant. The event is a collaborative effort between the library, community education and ECFE.
All ages are welcome to attend the free open house event. Dr. Seuss books are a fun way to get kids interested and engaged in reading, Library Director Stephanie Eggert added.
“They need to understand that books can be fun. So many associate it with books equal homework,” she said. “It helps the reading gap when kids get to school. Reading scores go up when they get older.”
Fun, catchy and just silly in general, Dr. Seuss books provide a lot of rhyme to help young readers. The pictures are also comical, Oakes added.
Kids are also welcome to come dressed up as their favorite Dr. Seuss character. The Cat-in-the-Hat will also make a visit. There will also be prizes for drawings.
The Caledonia Police Department will also be handing out fingerprint kits to families and meet kids.
