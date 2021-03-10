By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Shrouded in a dark landscape under a starry sky with the chill of winter’s breath still hanging in the air, a group of 20 people stood silently in place with their listening ears on, waiting for a callback from an owl.
If that sounds like the entry to a novel, it just might be one of the chapters in the International Owl Center’s history, as they host monthly Owl Prowls.
The Houston-based center has hosted these fun night events for several years, though 2020 was a little different with COVID. For the March 5 and 6 Owl Prowls, the center had each group drive separately in their own vehicles, instead of taking a bus as usual.
A truly unique event, the evening starts at the Owl Center, 126 E. Cedar St. in Houston, with a 30-45 minute program on how to identify owls.
Owl Center educator Jo Severson taught the audience how to identify owls by shape, size and different calls, in addition to a handful of fun owl facts.
For instance, the Great Horned Owl has “tufts” or plumicorns on his head, but what purpose does it serve? While the audience had many educated guesses, scientists do not have a confirmed answer. They do know that the plumicorns can show feeling, such as if the tufts are sticking straight up, the owl is alert.
Out of the 19 owl species found in the U.S., perhaps the most common owl is the Great Horned Owl. These owls will eat just about anything including mice, bats, skunks, porcupines, birds and other smaller owls. These large birds can grow to about 18-25 inches tall and makes the classic owl sound often heard in movies.
The Owl Center’s most famous owl, Alice, is a Great Horned Owl. She is retired now at almost 24 years old and enjoying her life with Karla Bloem, executive director.
In contrast to size, the Northern Saw-Whet Owl grows to about 5 inches and are “adorable little vicious killers of mice,” Severson explained. These little owls migrate, and are named for the hoot they make, which is a high-pitched “toot toot toot,” almost like sharpening a tool on a whetting stone.
Another small owl, the Eastern Screech Owl, comes in different colors, such as red and gray. Their calls often sound like the whinny of a young horse. The courtship call is a one pitch trill. JR, the Owl Center’s resident screech owl will often respond to telephone rings during courtship season, Severson said.
Barred Owls are often confused with Barn Owls, but are not the same at all. Barred Owls are more common in the eastern and western U.S. and a few portions of the midwest, including this area of Minnesota. In the western U.S., the predatory birds are causing issues with the spotted owl’s food supply, leading to a threatened status for the spotted owl.
Barred owls have a call that sounds like, “Who’s awake? I am,” and they can also caterwaul, which sounds like a bunch of monkeys in the woods, Severson said. Barn owls have also stopped showing up to this area in the 1960s, but scientists are not sure why.
After the program, the group found themselves standing on a bridge on Cut Across Road, as Severson called to the Barred Owl, Great Horned Owl and a few others.
While the night was silent, save for the rustling of winter jackets, a confused local resident driving across the bridge, some howling coyotes and the neighborhood dogs barking their warning, any owls residing in that vicinity did not respond.
At the third spot, we thought we could have heard the call of a Great Horned Owl, but if so, it was faint. Overall, the worthwhile experience is one to be remembered.
To find the next scheduled Owl Prowl, go to www.internationalowlcenter.org.
