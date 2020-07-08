By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County Extension Educator Rebecca Paulson, in charge of 4-H Youth Development, recently reported five former local 4-H members are nearing – or have surpassed – the century mark.
They include Phyllis Meinzer-Kelly, Hokah Chiefs, age 101; Aloysius Langen, Hokah Champion Workers, age 100; Violet Hanke-Grant, Brownsville Busy Bees, age 100; Wilfred Pohlman, Freeburg Early Birds, age 100; and Harley Hanke, Brownsville Busy Bees, age 99.
With the help of Barb Bissen of Hokah, we focused on the eldest member of the group, and the club she joined. At the moment (due to safety concerns related to the pandemic), the Argus was not able to talk with Phyllis directly, but Bissen reports she remembers her time in 4-H very well, adding that until recently: “She proudly wears her oldest living 4-H medal, showing it to visitors.”
A 4-H member from 1930-1940, Meinzer-Kelly recalls showing calves at the county fair. In 1932, she took first place for a Jersey and competed at the Minnesota State Fair. Phyllis also appeared in a club play that competed at the State Fair in 1935. The troupe placed in the top three finishers.
Mrs. Leonard Welke wrote a history of the early years of the club which Phyllis belonged to. Organized as the Butterfield Workers in 1929, the group would change its name to the Hokah Chiefs eight years later.
In the beginning, “Sewing was the main project for the girls and poultry and dairy for the boys,” Welke recalled. “But it wasn’t long until our projects were increased to gardening, home beautification, canning, baking, sheep and swine.”
Early on, a 4-H club camp was held for three days in July at the Hokah pavilion on Lake Como.
“Mr. Paul Hartman hauled in a big load of hay from which we each stuffed a big burlap sack which served as our mattress,” Welke wrote. “We each brought our own blankets, pillow, and dishes ... Mrs. Frank Stemper was our chief cook and bottle washer and each club member was given an assignment to either prepare the meal or clean up the cooking dishes, etc. We each washed our own plate, cup and fork, at the spring or in a tub of water. Swimming lessons were given morning and afternoon. Meetings and entertainment were given outside during the day and evening; the high banks around the pavilion served as seats. I believe the camp was held for two consecutive years; 4-H’ers coming from all over the county.”
The Butterfield Workers had around 20 members, who took “many prizes at our county fair and won some state trips.”
Those projects included market geese, calves, chickens, lambs, baking, gardening, canning, and more. Parades and hosting a booth at the fair were also popular club activities, and Meinzer-Kelly worked diligently on those projects. When a Civilian Conservation Corps camp was located in Caledonia, the fair was temporarily moved to Spring Grove, Welke noted.
The club met once a month, and dues were five cents per member. “Our meetings were interesting and full of life and we had lots of fun afterward,” Welke said. “Everyone brought something for lunch. Our parents as well as we children looked forward to these meetings. It was just a good get-together for all, (at) the end of the school week...
“Our tours and picnics were always held on Sundays. Each family took their turn in having the picnic dinner in the month of June. Our tours took place in July, starting at one o’clock, visiting each members’ place to inspect his (or her) project. At the last place we had our picnic supper, which was enjoyed by all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.