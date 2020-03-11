By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County Public Health educator Audrey Staggemeyer spoke to the Argus last week on the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 outbreak.
At the time of this interview, the virus had not been positively identified in Minnesota, although a confirmed case as close as Madison, Wisconsin was reported.
“Here at Public Health, I attend coronavirus updates a couple times a week,” Staggemeyer reported. “At those, they go over any new developments, including whether there’s any confirmed cases in the State of Minnesota. There’s also updates on patterns and trends from throughout the United States...
“We have had five potential cases (in Minnesota), that have all came back negative. And one thing I learned yesterday on the call is that the State of Minnesota, along with many other states, are now able to test for COVID-19 at their own local labs. One thing with that is we may start to see an uptick in confirmed cases throughout the United States, since results will be more immediate.”
Any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of Minnesota would trigger an immediate notification of Public Health in the affected county, Staggemeyer noted.
There are numerous illnesses caused by members of the coronavirus group, which is thought to be responsible for about one-third of common colds. “SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, 2003), and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, 2012) are also members of the same family,” Staggemeyer said.
“Originally they thought that it (COVID-19) was just something that was found in animals, not humans. Then it was able to transfer to humans. Originally it started out as travel-related instances, but since then, the trend has indicated a lot of person-to-person spread...
“There may be a lot more cases out there than is realized, because a lot of people could be carrying it and not showing the symptoms or not getting severely sick with it. The challenging part is, it’s still prime influenza season, so there’s still a lot of cases of influenza going around, and they have very similar symptoms. So it’s probably hard to know unless people are actually tested - is it the seasonal flu, or could it be COVID-19?”
Current data from China indicate that COVID-19 has had a fatality rate of around 2.3% there, but the percentage of persons who might not survive a bout with the illness in the United States may differ due to a variety of factors, the health educator stated. Staggemeyer also noted that SARS was fatal approximately 10% of the time, and MERS was even worse (around 30%) overall. A large percentage of patients present mild symptoms from the current disease, she reported. But older persons and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk for severe illness. Young people, including children, have not been sickened to the same degree.
“They don’t know why that is, but they’re just not seeing it present heavily in those younger age groups,” Staggemeyer added. “It could be due to the fact that COVID-19 is a new virus, and there’s a lot that we still don’t know about it...
“We can probably guess, and they’ve reiterated this on the calls, is that we are going to start seeing more cases in the United States. We are going to start seeing cases within our own state. It’s going to happen; we just don’t know how soon and how bad it’s going to be.”
Staggemeyer said it’s important to avoid panic as the disease runs it’s course. Common sense precautions are the same as those used to avoid the common flu. Make plans on what you would do if a school were to temporarily close, and, “There’s no need to go out to the store and stock up on a month’s supply of food and water. But just make sure you have the basic necessities at home if you wee to get ill.”
So far, there is no typical length of time that patients can expect to be ill due to COVID-19, Staggemeyer said. In a written report, the health educator added the following facts:
“Minnesota has a strong public health system and disease surveillance system in place. Health officials at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are monitoring the situation carefully. While health officials are learning more about the virus, it is too early to make predictions about this outbreak. Finding cases quickly and responding effectively is the key. MDH is working diligently to slow down the progression and spread of COVID-19.
“Person-to-person (transmission) is thought to occur when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the influenza and other respiratory pathogens are spread. According to the CDC, patients with confirmed COVID-19 have experienced mild to severe respiratory symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. There is currently no vaccine available to prevent COVID-19 infection and no medications approved to treat COVID-19.
“More cases of COVID-19 are likely to be identified in the coming days and weeks. It’s also likely that person-to-person spread will continue to occur in communities all over the United States, and we may potentially see cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota at some point. It’s likely that at some point, widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States will occur.
“The risk to the general population is low at this time. Those with elevated risk include healthcare workers who care for infected patients and travelers returning from affected international locations.
“It is important to stay informed, be prepared and not panic. The precautions recommended for avoiding are the same as colds and flu:
-Wash hands often with soap and warm water
-Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
-Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
-Stay home from school, work and activities when you are ill
-Avoid those who may be sick
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
-Contact a health care provider with any questions
For up to date COVID-19 information, visit
Houston County Public Health: https://www.co.houston.mn.us/departments/public-health/
Minnesota Department of Health: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
Center for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
