By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Can you drive a tractor in three states in one day? The North Iowa Tractor Ride can, and this year, some 200 tractors stopped in Eitzen on Friday, July 23.
Eitzen resident Greg Mohwinkle has been participating in the ride since its beginning in 2007. He also hosts tractor rides in conjunction with Family Fun Fest, with this year’s ride taking place on July 10.
“It’s the people you meet and talk to,” Mohwinkle said. “I started tractor riding in 2004. I have been in Wisconsin and Iowa and Illinois. Pretty much all over three states.”
He drives a 1967 Oliver 550 that is still in its original state. That tractor was bought brand new. Other tractors are vintage or restored.
This year’s ride spanned two days, in two different directions. Friday’s ride was a tri-state trek. Tractors and their support crews started out in Waukon. The group is split into four different speed groups: 10 mph, 12 mph, 14 mph and 16 mph, and they leave at staggered times. The tractors usually do not pass each other, unless one breaks down.
After they left Waukon, the groups rode to the Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church in the unincorporated town of Dalby, Iowa, for a morning break. Then, they traveled to the Great River Road to Lansing for lunch at the high school.
This year’s spike from Lansing to the Wisconsin side was special, as the Black Hawk Bridge will be replaced, and was the last time the bridge has a large group of tractors across it. The tractors turned around at the boat launch in Wisconsin.
From Lansing, the group headed north toward New Albin, but followed the county road up to Eitzen, where they took an afternoon break. Finally, it was time to head back to Waukon.
Saturday’s ride took groups south in Allamakee County toward Luana, Monona, Volney and Rossville.
The ride started about 14 years ago by Mason City radio stations 98.7 FM Kiss Country, 103.7 FM The Fox and 95.1 The Bull. It is presented by Klapperich Farm Systems.
How did the Iowa tractor ride end up hitting Minnesota and Wisconsin? Mohwinkle told the radio station he would do a three-state ride in one day, and that route has been in the works for a few years, he said.
“They’re a great group of people,” he said. Mohwinkle led group three, in the 14 mph group. About 70 tractors were in that group.
