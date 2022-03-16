By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Make some plans to spend time with family. The Addams family, that is. Caledonia High School presents its spring musical, “The Addams Family.”
Show dates are Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
Director and English teacher Stacey Parkhurst Meyer said this production is a little bit more modern than previous Addams family adaptations. Wednesday Addams (played by Rose Buttell) plans to get married to her “normal” fiance, Lucas (played by Dylan Schroeder). Comedy, drama and feelings converge when the two families meet for the first time. The production highlights accepting others, accepting yourself and facing your fears.
“This production is really about facing your fears, finding the love and value wherever you are,” Meyer said. The play genre is comedy, but it does have some very moving scenes as well, and allows the audience to take a break to a different world.
The production is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. It’s based on characters created by Charles Addams.
The fun part of this production for the cast is stretching and growing their artistic talents.
Becoming different characters has been slightly challenging, as the Addams family members are quirky, creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky. The difficulty of the musical harmonies and dancing have been a new challenge to the cast too.
“It’s really been fun seeing the kids stretch and grow and become these characters on stage where their family wouldn’t recognize them because they are becoming the characters in the Addams family,” Meyer said.
“It will make you laugh. It might bring a tear to your eye,” she added. “It will leave you feeling good when you walk out the door.”
Helping Meyer is assistant director Tricia Babinski (also helping with costumes and set building) and music director Heidi Myhre (who is directing the pit band and helping actors with songs). Parent volunteers also helped with set building, including painting a marbled wall.
“I just think the cast and crew have been doing a phenomenal job,” Meyer said. “I’m just very proud of them, of how they’ve pulled together. We pulled together sets and creating this world that everybody can come and visit for a while. Take a break from what’s normal for a while.”
Cast & Crew
Shaun Privet as Gomez Addams
Lillian Doyle as Morticia Addams
Rose Buttell as Wednesday Addams
Miranda Schroeder as Pugsley Addams
Linda Hang as Grandma
Russell Theis as Lurch
Grace Meyer as Uncle Fester
Dylan Schroeder as Lucas Beinecke
Gabe Morey as Mal Beinecke
Chloe Jane Bulman as Alice Beinecke
Olivia Foster, Jackson Wilson, Luther Frauenkron, Sarah Babinski, Emma Schupbach, Aften Myhre and Harper Reed as Lead Ancestors
Grace Morrison as Lead Ancester & Understudy
Evelyn Doyle, Lillian Theis, Shayna Meier as Ancestors Trio
Aubrey Gueltzow, Sabrina TenKley, Hayden Reed, Owen Ranzenberger, Ella Burrichter, Savannah Augedahl, Mariah Jore, Tyla Halverson and Lydia Privet as Ancestors
Eric Myhre as Thing
Stage Manager: Autumn Meiners
Light and Sound Lead: Jack Babinski
Light Technician: Alijah Marschall
Light Board Operator: Lynzi Woyzcik
Sound Technician: Jeremy Stehr
Assistant Stage Mgr.: Jailah Smith
Spot Light: Jenna Klar and Lyle Myhre
Director: Stacey Parkhurst Meyer
Assistant Director: Tricia Babinski
Music Director: Heidi Myhre
Set Design: Stacey Parkhurst Meyer
Set Construction: Tricia Babinski
Set painting and construction: Jeff Babinski, Scott Bulman, Steve Meyer and cast members
Costumes: Tricia Babinski
Make-up Design: Moriah Babinski
Pit Band: Heid Myhre, Jack Babinski, Daniel Pearson, Noah Stigeler, Laurent Stigeler and Jonathon Wallace
Parent volunteers helping in lots of ways
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.