By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

Make some plans to spend time with family. The Addams family, that is. Caledonia High School presents its spring musical, “The Addams Family.”

Show dates are Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. 

Director and English teacher Stacey Parkhurst Meyer said this production is a little bit more modern than previous Addams family adaptations. Wednesday Addams (played by Rose Buttell) plans to get married to her “normal” fiance, Lucas (played by Dylan Schroeder). Comedy, drama and feelings converge when the two families meet for the first time. The production highlights accepting others, accepting yourself and facing your fears.

“This production is really about facing your fears, finding the love and value wherever you are,” Meyer said. The play genre is comedy, but it does have some very moving scenes as well, and allows the audience to take a break to a different world. 

The production is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. It’s based on characters created by Charles Addams.

The fun part of this production for the cast is stretching and growing their artistic talents. 

Becoming different characters has been slightly challenging, as the Addams family members are quirky, creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky. The difficulty of the musical harmonies and dancing have been a new challenge to the cast too.

“It’s really been fun seeing the kids stretch and grow and become these characters on stage where their family wouldn’t recognize them because they are becoming the characters in the Addams family,” Meyer said. 

“It will make you laugh. It might bring a tear to your eye,” she added. “It will leave you feeling good when you walk out the door.”

Helping Meyer is assistant director Tricia Babinski (also helping with costumes and set building) and music director Heidi Myhre (who is directing the pit band and helping actors with songs). Parent volunteers also helped with set building, including painting a marbled wall. 

“I just think the cast and crew have been doing a phenomenal job,” Meyer said. “I’m just very proud of them, of how they’ve pulled together. We pulled together sets and creating this world that everybody can come and visit for a while. Take a break from what’s normal for a while.”

Cast & Crew

Shaun Privet as Gomez Addams

Lillian Doyle as Morticia Addams

Rose Buttell as Wednesday Addams

Miranda Schroeder as Pugsley Addams

Linda Hang as Grandma

Russell Theis as Lurch

Grace Meyer as Uncle Fester

Dylan Schroeder as Lucas Beinecke

Gabe Morey as Mal Beinecke

Chloe Jane Bulman as Alice Beinecke

Olivia Foster, Jackson Wilson, Luther Frauenkron, Sarah Babinski, Emma Schupbach, Aften Myhre and Harper Reed as Lead Ancestors

Grace Morrison as Lead Ancester & Understudy

Evelyn Doyle, Lillian Theis, Shayna Meier as Ancestors Trio

Aubrey Gueltzow, Sabrina TenKley, Hayden Reed, Owen Ranzenberger, Ella Burrichter, Savannah Augedahl, Mariah Jore, Tyla Halverson and Lydia Privet as Ancestors

Eric Myhre as Thing

Stage Manager: Autumn Meiners

Light and Sound Lead: Jack Babinski

Light Technician: Alijah Marschall

Light Board Operator: Lynzi Woyzcik

Sound Technician: Jeremy Stehr

Assistant Stage Mgr.: Jailah Smith

Spot Light: Jenna Klar and Lyle Myhre

Director: Stacey Parkhurst Meyer

Assistant Director: Tricia Babinski

Music Director: Heidi Myhre

Set Design: Stacey Parkhurst Meyer

Set Construction: Tricia Babinski

Set painting and construction: Jeff Babinski, Scott Bulman, Steve Meyer and cast members

Costumes: Tricia Babinski

Make-up Design: Moriah Babinski

Pit Band: Heid Myhre, Jack Babinski, Daniel Pearson, Noah Stigeler, Laurent Stigeler and Jonathon Wallace

Parent volunteers helping in lots of ways

