While there may not be the usual rides at this year's Houston County Fair, attendees can still enjoy games, fair food, live music and more.

The Fair Board is excited to announce the county fair is back starting Wednesday, Aug. 17 and running until Sunday, Aug. 21. Hosted at the fairgrounds in Caledonia, the board expects to serve an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people in total, according to Fair Manager Emily Johnson.

2019 Houston county fair Tough Trucks

Though there won't be a carnival, other popular events will be returning to the Houston County Fair.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

