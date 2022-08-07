While there may not be the usual rides at this year's Houston County Fair, attendees can still enjoy games, fair food, live music and more.
The Fair Board is excited to announce the county fair is back starting Wednesday, Aug. 17 and running until Sunday, Aug. 21. Hosted at the fairgrounds in Caledonia, the board expects to serve an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people in total, according to Fair Manager Emily Johnson.
“Our motto is kind of where town and country meet,” said Johnson.
Grandstand events will include the Super Farmer Ag Olympics, which will consist of pulling willing participants from the crowd and having them compete in different agricultural activities, as well as a full rodeo and the ever popular demo derby with top trucks returning from previous years.
Per the fair board’s recent Facebook post, due to gas prices and staff shortages, the carnival that was originally contracted to appear at the fair has backed out, and it is unfortunately too late to find a replacement. However, the fair board has done everything in its power to adjust accordingly and has since booked a number of entertainment options, in lieu of the carnival.
These events include, but are not limited to: inflatables, a rock wall, pony rides and a miniature golf course.
A variety of food options from Smoke and Chrome, Stumpy’s Pizza, and Oly’s Mini Donuts will be available. The 4-H Club will also have a food stand and the American Dairy Association (ADA) has reversed a space that has been playfully dubbed The Udder Place.
Guests can stop by the beer tent Friday for a live performance from country band Branded and Saturday for local rock entertainers Jacked Up.
Per CDC mandates, hand washing stations, sanitizers, and other hygiene products will be available at various stations throughout the fair. Wearing masks is not required, though you are welcome to wear whatever makes you most comfortable.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
