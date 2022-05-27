Four devoted Caledonia firefighters – left to right: first assistant chief Jeff Winjum, firefighter Logan Thiele, second assistant chief Kurt Zehnder, and firefighter Ben Loging – took time off from work to travel to Tallman, New York and bring back this newer, much more capable ladder truck to Caledonia.
Unlike the 1974 unit which it replaced, the 1998 Pierce Lance Tower truck contains an internal water pump rated at 2,000 gallons per minute. The 47 foot-long unit also has a boom which is 25 feet longer, and carries a pair of large air tanks and a supply hose for the firefighter riding in the basket.
The boom also features a remote control option so that water can be aimed from controls at the base of the ladder without sending a person up into a potentially dangerous, smoky environment.
“Our old truck took four to six guys to set up,” Winjum reported. “Two guys can set up this truck up in less time.” Zehnder said that the newer truck has many features that the old unit did not have, as well as a much more powerful engine to get the truck to fires. “It’s the top of the line,” he stated.
The new truck has already been dispatched to a fire on May 7, and has also been featured in a departmental training session. Another such training session was planned for May 23.
