There is a new opportunity to stretch out and work your body in Caledonia.

Kristina Hauser, lifelong Caledonia local and owner of Starseed Energy, recently opened a new yoga studio at 219 S. Kingston Street in Caledonia, called Studio M.

Kristina Hauser.jpg

Kristina Hauser sits comfortably on faux grass steps in the lobby leading up to Studio M.
Studio M 1.jpg

The Studio M storefront sits prominently on Kingston Street in Caledonia.
Studio M 2.jpg

Studio M in Caledonia creates a warm and welcoming environment for all who visit.
Studio M 3.jpg

Joyful Expressions yoga instructor Daneka Romportl offers matt and block rentals for just $2 at Studio M in Caledonia.
Studio M 4.jpg

The back room of Studio M is used by owner Kristina Hauser as a place for her to meet with clients and practice the art of Reiki.
Studio M 5.jpg

The back room of Studio M offers a calming atmosphere for all clients who visit.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments