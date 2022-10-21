There is a new opportunity to stretch out and work your body in Caledonia.
Kristina Hauser, lifelong Caledonia local and owner of Starseed Energy, recently opened a new yoga studio at 219 S. Kingston Street in Caledonia, called Studio M.
Formerly an archery range, the space that now houses Studio M was a major renovation project for Kristina and the Hauser family. Projects for the space included, but are not limited to, destructing a partition shooting lane for bows and arrows that ran vertically down the middle of what is now Studio M building a new wall so as to better break up the studio, as well as removing many ceiling tiles.
“We had to literally destruct everything that was in here from the last business and start over,” said Hauser.
When asked what encouraged her to take on this intense project and pursue her dream of flipping the space into what is now Studio M, Hauser interestingly pointed to the building itself as a major source of inspiration.
“I knew as soon as I stepped foot in the front door that it was going to be a yoga studio,” said Hauser.
It was shortly after this walkthrough with her realtor that Hauser decided to purchase the building on Kingston Street. Revocations for Studio M began shortly thereafter.
Though Hauser does not know what exactly it was about the building that drew her to the concept of a yoga studio, she is very proud of the work she and her family have done in creating Studio M.
In addition to owning Studio M, Hauser is also a certified Reiki master and uses the back space of the studio as a calming center for her to work with clients. According to Hauser, Reiki is “an ancient Japanese healing modality.”
“It is a noninvasive way to just promote the innate ability of your own body to heal and restore itself,” said Hauser. “It’s great for deep relaxation and stress relief. It’s literally just maintenance for your energy.”
Hauser began her training as a Reiki instructor in 2017 and has been actively practicing for the last five years, two of which were spent serving clients in her living room, prior to Studio M opening for business.
In celebration of the renovations completion in late September of this year, Hauser hosted an open house at Studio M and welcomed many local community members to the space. The open house consisted of a social hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a free yoga class, taught by Joyful Expressions yoga instructor Daneka Romportl, from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to Hauser, 26 open house attendees stayed after the social hour for the free class and lots of fun was had by all.
“The place was full,” said Hauser.
Though Studio M currently serves only as a yoga studio and Reiki client base, Hauser hopes the building continues to grow and evolve alongside herself and Starseed Energy.
“I’m hoping that it just becomes a revolving door of instructors and classes, not just limited to yoga,” said Hauser.
Hauser’s ultimate dream is for the space to be occupied daily and used to provide whatever the Caledonia community wants, needs or desires. Hauser passionately hopes the space will be filled with dance or karate classes, self defense courses, book clubs and movie nights in the near future.
“Unlimited possibilities, really,” said Hauser.
