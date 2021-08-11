By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Finally complete after a year and in operation for a whole summer, the new splash pad in New Albin, Iowa has been keeping kids cool all summer.
A project that was started in 2014 by the New Albin Improvement League (NAIL), the splash pad is part of a new reimagined and revamped community park. The splash pad was briefly open in August last year, and opened again in June this year, after the safety surface was installed, project coordinator Betsy Whitlach told the Argus.
“A splash pad in New Albin is a great way to have a safe place to play in the water,” she said. “Our community simply does not have the space or capacity for a pool, nor would it have the ability to staff it.”
And while New Albin is near the Mississippi River, it’s difficult for many families to get out on the river, Whitlach said. The splash pad is in the middle of town and easily accessible for anyone to get to.
The splash pad is just one part of a revamped area that is now referred to as the New Albin Community Park because it has a new playground next to the splash, and basketball courts and a future garden.
The community garden boxes will be installed along the alley-side of the park and there will be three total. There will also be a water hydrant for the gardens.
Donor boards and signage will be added soon, as the committee hopes the price of raw materials decreases before ordering the signage. Finally, picnic tables and trash bins are arriving in September.
“We are extremely happy with how everything turned out,” Whitlach said. “The goal was to have a park that flowed together well, was accessible to all ages and abilities, and a fun and engaging play space.”
The plan was to find a location and raise $250,000 in funding and though the committee ran into a few complications, the project restarted in 2019 with council approval of the current park location. To the committee’s surprise, their goal of $250,000 was met and surpassed by nearly $30,000, thanks to generous foundation donations, business donations and individual contributions of all sizes.
“We were amazed. We have amazing support from people,” Whitlach said last year. “Every single one matters and makes a difference. It shows a significant amount of support behind it.”
The project received $100,000 from the Wellmark foundation, $50,000 from New Albin Savings Bank, $18,000 from the Allamakee County Community Foundation, $15,000 from AcenTek, $5,000 from ESB Bank and $5,000 from Kerndt Brothers Bank, among other donations of all sizes.
While the new playground was not orginally planned, NAIL was grateful to be able to add that on. They’re happy with each piece of the park and pleased with the level of use the park has gotten, she added.
“We have had a great reaction from the community and much appreciation for the park,” she added. “I have heard various community members comment on how fun it is to watch the children playing. It has been a wonderful space for people to gather, and we have seen it grow as a true ‘community’ space as children and families make connections during their time at the park.”
The park is free for all, and there is a donation box for contributions to help with ongoing expenses of the park. There is a rules list, but no age limit that requires adult supervision at this time. NAIL does ask that children wear water shoes or sandals on the splash pad and on the playground.
NAIL is hosting a 5K in New Albin on Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., and hosting a game day in the community park on Sept. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.