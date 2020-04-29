FAITH group

Observing social distancing, Patrick Boutch (left, staff member at the Houston County Food Shelf, Caledonia) appears with Heidi Kinstler (Vice President of F.A.I.T.H.). The organization donated a check for $350 to the SEMCAC associated food shelf on Tuesday, April 21.

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

F.A.I.T.H. (Families Actively Invested to Help), is a brand-new charitable organization which formed  in Caledonia during the latter half of 2019. 

“We are a non-profit group trying to support, develop, and promote education and other non-profit programs that are intended to help those in need,” F.A.I.T.H. president Arlene Augedahl reported last week.

“The idea came to us at the end of last summer, and we formed the organization last fall,” she added. “We basically started as a group of parents at St. Mary’s School, but we’ve grown a little bit since then... we wanted to take some of the burden of fund-raising off of the schools. To raise money for private education: St. Mary’s and St. Johns and other programs, too.”

During the pandemic, local families are being stressed financially, so helping out now is especially important, Augedahl said. And with it’s local focus, F.A.I.T.H. is able to raise funds for some specific needs within the community.

“The basic needs come first,” Augedahl noted. “Things like food, clothing, and shelter, those types of things. That’s why we are trying to focus on supporting local organizations that are helping those less fortunate... especially right now.

“We recently donated $350 to the Houston County Food Shelf. We ask that others who are able to consider donating to them as well during this difficult time.”

The group’s first event “was a Mardi Gras Casino night to benefit St. Mary’s School, Caledonia,” Augedahl reported. “Our second fundraiser was going to be a concession stand at the Pee Wee games this summer to raise money for the local (school) back pack food program. We were also going to donate money raised to St. Mary’s and St. John’s schools. However with the ball season in limbo that (concession-based) fund-raiser is currently on hold as well...

One thing is for sure, when social distancing regulations ease, there will still be a need for groups like F.A.I.T.H.  

For those who would like to join the organization, or anyone willing to donate, contact F.A.I.T.H at faithinc2019@gmail.com, or check out their Facebook page at FAITH INC.

