By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A new editor at the Caledonia Argus is ready to reporting community news, events, sports and keeping the readers of Caledonia informed.
I am looking forward to getting to know more people and the culture of Caledonia.
Before this position, I served as editor of the Spring Grove Herald for two years and I am looking forward to writing stellar stories and taking great photographs for the Argus.
This position also includes covering sports, and I’ll be honest, that particular strain of journalism is not my forte. Bear with me while my career goes on a learning curve.
When I’m not working, you can usually find me hunting, fishing, snowmobiling or horseback riding (depending on the season) and on a rainy day, inside working on some quilting.
