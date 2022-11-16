Caledonia Christmas Gift Guide 2019

The Caledonia Christmas Gift Guide, pictured here in 2019, is an annual opportunity for local businesses to reach shoppers.

The Caledonia Chamber of Commerce is putting together a Christmas gift guide for Caledonia residents, letting those in the area know about local businesses, as well as providing various gift ideas for the upcoming holiday season.

Caledonia Chamber of Commerce member Amanada Wray, owner of Hazel Street Creative, is a graphic designer who has donated her personal time to building this Christmas gift guide for the past six years.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments