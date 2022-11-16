The Caledonia Chamber of Commerce is putting together a Christmas gift guide for Caledonia residents, letting those in the area know about local businesses, as well as providing various gift ideas for the upcoming holiday season.
Caledonia Chamber of Commerce member Amanada Wray, owner of Hazel Street Creative, is a graphic designer who has donated her personal time to building this Christmas gift guide for the past six years.
“I started it to encourage shopping local,” said Wray.
The 2022 Christmas gift guide will feature various local businesses and be available to residents in Caledonia on Small Business Saturday. There is no cost to get this Christmas gift guide. However, local businesses who are non-Chamber members that wish to be included in the gift guide are required to pay a $35 fee.
Wray has contracted over 60 businesses in the Caledonia area regarding the Christmas gift guide and is still accepting submissions from any businesses that wish to be included in this year’s guide.
“We’re just kind of waiting to see who all will be included,” said Wray.
Last year’s guide featured 29 Caledonia businesses and was an undoubted success, according to the Chamber.
In addition to the Christmas gift guide, the Chamber is expanding its offering this year and is providing a punch card. According to Wray, there will be 10 spots on these punch cards. Caledonia residents are encouraged to present this punch card at local businesses as they use the gift guide to do their holiday shopping.
Once all 10 spots have been punched, the card is then placed into a drawing to win a gift card to a local business of the winners choosing. The number of gift cards that will be available for his drawing are yet to be determined by the Caledonia Chamber of Commerce.
According to Wray, it is the hope of the Caledonia Chamber of Commerce that this Christmas gift guide draws attention to various local businesses and encourages the community to shop small this holiday season.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
