There's a new way to look at Caledonia.
Starting last fall, the Caledonia Chamber of Commerce formed a Tourist Committee with the hopes of developing an updated version of an old Caledonia map. The original map was designed by Sandy and Paul Nadon in 1986 and has remained unchanged for 36 years.
This map, as a result, no longer represents Caledonia appropriately, as many local buildings have changed locations or moved out of the area since 1986. The Chamber, therefore, thought it necessary to create a new, more accurate Caledonia map.
With the Tourism Committee put together and all intentions set, the group sought to find an artist who would be willing to work with them on this new creation. The initial search was less than forthcoming.
This project lull soon changed, however, as local resident Dane Lamb, owner of Kick Marketing LLC, walked into the Office Depot in La Crosse one day and left with the contact information of a professional artist known in the La Crosse area.
Lamb was shopping around the store, conversing with various individuals at the shop, when talk of this new Caledonia maps project made its way into the conversation. Sharon Christensen, a Wisconsinite who resides near a small town half an hour north of La Crosse, Ettick, heard Lamb and others discussing these new maps and made herself known.
A professional artist with a bachelor’s degree in fine art from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and 17 years of experience, Christensen was intrigued and expressed interest in the project.
From there on, it was full steam ahead. Janene Hosch, Tourism Committee member and Caledonia local, rehashed this bout of fate, stating “it was providence.”
The Tourism Committee contacted local businesses about the project and asked if they wished to be included in the new map. Interested businesses who were chamber members paid a $35 inclusion fee, whereas non-members were charged $45.
Once all interested businesses paid their due, Jane Kinnberg, another Tourism Committee member, went around Caledonia with a camera and took photos of various storefronts and local landmarks in preparation for the project. These photos were then used by Christensen as references for the new map. Christensen also visited Caledonia before starting the commission, in order to familiarize herself with the area and get to know the community.
Embarking on this project, Christensen encountered some challenges and her artistic process took about two months. Watercolor painting in Christensen’s traditional and most preferred medium of creation.
After sketching out the map and tracing over the pencil with a black, fine tipped, waterproof pen, she started painting over the design with her watercolors. However, she soon realized this method would not be conducive to this project, as the paints began to bleed on the page.
"I had a bit of a crisis when I was painting it," Christensen said.
Changing gears, Christensen decided colored pencils, a medium she hadn’t used in years, was her best option, because they provided color without being wet. This is what she ended up using for most of the piece, though some bigger elements, like the sky, were still done in watercolor, as they required less detail and could bleed without damaging the page.
An estimated 250 copies of this new map were ordered by the Caledonia Chamber of Commerce and are now available for purchase. The price is $20, and they can be found at City Hall and the Houston County Historical Society. The maps will also be for sale at the Farm to Table in September, as well as the Balloon Rally in October.
