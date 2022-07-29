There's a new way to look at Caledonia.

Starting last fall, the Caledonia Chamber of Commerce formed a Tourist Committee with the hopes of developing an updated version of an old Caledonia map. The original map was designed by Sandy and Paul Nadon in 1986 and has remained unchanged for 36 years.

1986 Caledonia map
A 1986 map of Caledonia designed by husband and wife Sandy and Nadon.
2022 Caledonia map
Local La Crosse artist Sharon Christensen created this updated map of Caledonia.

