The Community Real Estate Fund in Spring Grove recently purchased what was formerly known as Doc’s Restaurant at 133 W. Main St. in downtown Spring Grove and transformed one of its upstairs apartments into a stylish new Airbnb.
Becca Stiles-Nogosek is the owner of Nogo Homes, a business that provides short-term rental opportunities to a variety of customers in southeastern Minnesota. However, prior to starting Nogo Homes, Stiles-Nogosek worked in the nonprofit world.
It was during her time with area nonprofits that Stiles-Nogosek met Courntey Bergey-Swanson. Bergey-Swanson is affiliated with the Community Real Estate Fund in Spring Grove and connected Stiles-Nogosek to the organization after Doc’s Restaurant was purchased.
“When this property came about and the Real Estate Fund started, Courtney kind of looped back around and said ‘guess what, we might have an opportunity,’” said Stiles-Nogosek.
After meeting with the Real Estate Fund, Stiles-Nogosek took over as the designer for the Airbnb space.
“This was such a cool property to do because it has super high ceilings, all of this natural light, and of course the history of the building itself,” said Stiles-Nogosek. “It was really cool to be able to highlight some of the historical pieces, while bringing in all of the modern amenities that somebody expects when they’re having some time away from home.”
When speaking about her design process for the Airbnb space, Stiles-Nogosek described her approach as creating a unique blend between eclectic, eye-catching pieces and modern furniture.
“We really do a pretty eclectic selection when it comes to design,” said Stiles-Nogosek. “I really like to kind of mix classic pieces with sort of corkier pieces to really give each place its own personality. That’s what really sets us apart from your traditional vacation rental and of course hotels.”
In addition to designing the space, Stiles-Nogosek is also the manager of the Airbnb apartment on Main Street in Spring Grove.
According to Stiles-Nogosek, managing the Airbnb includes “taking care of customers, making sure guests have the information they need, check in, check out, tell them places to go, things to see while they’re in town and of course answering any questions that they have.”
The Airbnb in Spring Grove welcomed its first guests in June of 2022 and has accommodated area locals who are visiting friends and family for the holidays, as well as adventuring couples who are exploring Spring Grove for the first time and even an author who desired to have a small town like Spring Grove as the backdrop for a novel and was in the process of doing a character study.
Check out the one-bedroom apartment space on Airbnb.
