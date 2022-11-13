SG airbnb 2.jpg

Ample seating and cozy spaces are available for rent at new Airbnb space on 133 W. Main Street in Spring Grove.

The Community Real Estate Fund in Spring Grove recently purchased what was formerly known as Doc’s Restaurant at 133 W. Main St. in downtown Spring Grove and transformed one of its upstairs apartments into a stylish new Airbnb.

Becca Stiles-Nogosek is the owner of Nogo Homes, a business that provides short-term rental opportunities to a variety of customers in southeastern Minnesota. However, prior to starting Nogo Homes, Stiles-Nogosek worked in the nonprofit world.

SG airbnb 1.jpg

The new Airbnb at 133 W. Main Street in Spring Grove offers a full kitchenette.
SG airbnb 3.jpg

The new Airbnb space at 133 W. Main Street in Spring Grove offers a spacious full bathroom.
SG airbnb 4.jpg

The new Airbnb space at 133 W. Main Street in Spring Grove is a one bedroom apartment with a large closet and a welcoming atmosphere. 
SG airbnb 5.jpg

The new Airbnb space at 133 W. Main Street in Spring Grove offers a calming space to practice yoga and relax in a comfy, swinging chair.

