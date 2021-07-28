By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
National Night Out in Caledonia (hosted by the Caledonia Police Reserves) will be held August 3 at Veteran’s Park from 5 – 8 p.m.
According to the National Night Out parent organization, the event “is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
National Night Out is now in its 38th year, operating in approximately 16,000 communities.
Caledonia police officer Nate Pearson said this year the city will be offering a free open swim at the nearby Aquatic Center during the event.
“New this year, the Houston County Dairy Producers will join us and are providing cartons of white and chocolate milk,” Pearson added.
“There will be live music from Joe Cody, and a picnic lunch with hamburgers and all-beef hotdogs cooked by the Houston County Cattleman’s Association.
“Due to a desire to be cautious as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not have the bounce house or dunk tank as we have in the past. Additionally, all seating this year will be outside, and meals will be served in to-go containers. This way people can choose to stay and listen to music or take their meal home.
“As always we have lots of prizes to give away including two youth bicycles. There will be chances to win Gift Cards with a $5 donation as well. The meal and entertainment are free, and a free will offering will be accepted.”
Come join the Caledonia commmunity and get to know your neighbors at National Night Out.
Houston
Houston will host its National Night Out celebration on Aug. 3, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hoedown Fest Grounds, 113 W. Cedar St.
City of Houston Public Works employees will be cooking food, while the Houston Police Department and Houston Hoedown Court serve.
There will be a police car, ambulance, and fire truck for people to tour, Police Chief Brett Hurley said. There will be a variety of door prizes.
National Night Out is an event designed for folks to come to meet their neighbors and local first responders, he added.
Spring Grove
Spring Grove will not be hosting a National Night Out event this year, Police Chief Paul Folz said.
