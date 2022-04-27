By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Seventy years ago, in April of 1952, President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution which called for a national day of prayer to be observed each year.
But the idea has even deeper roots. In 1775, historians note that the Continental Congress set aside a time for prayer as they grappled with building a new nation. Later, President Abraham Lincoln repeatedly called for a national day of prayer during the American Civil War. The 1952 action was amended in 1988, officially setting the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer in the United States. It has been observed ever since on that day by many, although the date is not a public holiday, and the work of schools, post offices, and businesses is not affected by the prayer event.
“I did this several years ago back in Rushford, Minnesota, and then before the lock-down I did it in Spring Grove at the park... “ National Day of Prayer volunteer organizer Judy Holter said of the observance, “and it was just on my heart to do it in Caledonia, because it’s the seat of government for Houston County.
“We’re all living in America, and that’s what we’re praying for, for this nation... We need to look to the Lord.”
Holter reports that the opening ceremony in 2022 includes a specific prayer for the nation, and additional prayers will also be offered for families, the church, business, education, the military, the government, and for those involved in the arts/entertainment and media.
“We are one nation, and we have to live together in peace, because we need to appeal to divine intervention, to divine authority” she added. “Because there’s so many different ideas and actions every which way. But if you can focus on the creator who established America, there will be many voices and groups (praying) all over the nation, in small towns, large towns...
“We need the individual to be healed, we need families to be healed, we need the healing in this land.
“It’s a basic foundation, and I hope it encourages people just to know that there are concerned citizens that are joining together to look to a creator to stabilize us in these times.”
Local organizer Pamela Steele added the following: “Come join us for an interfaith gathering as we participate in the National Day of Prayer, to be held at the Caledonia Gazebo Park at noon on Thursday, May 5. Come and exalt the Lord who has established all that we have been given in this country, lifting up our nation at this desparate time.”
