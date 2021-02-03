By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
As unexpected as the event was, no one expects to know someone who had storefronts and their livelihood affected by the bombing on Christmas Day 2020 in Nashville.
Sandy Lee (nee Jahn), formerly of Caledonia (CHS graduate 1982), and her husband Geoff, owned two store fronts on Second Avenue North in Nashville. One called “Simply the Best $10 Boutique” and the other, “Ensemble Nashville.”
The $10 Boutique featured jewelry, accessories, custom Nashville T-shirts, embroidered hats and essentials that guests might have forgot or run out of while on vacation.
Ensemble Nashville sold boutique clothing made in Tennessee, jewelry and accessories.
They also sold guitar string jewelry, made special by Halo Missions, a vocational rehabilitation program started by a woman overcoming a drug addiction. She now helps other women in different stages of addiction recovery, teaching them how to handcraft jewelry. The women are paid for each piece of jewelry to provide supplemental income. Ensemble Nashville was Halo Mission’s first wholesale boutique.
The two buildings were 1800s, pre-Civil War era with original brick, large 20 ft. doors and historic facades. Lee enjoyed hearing the history of the buildings and the uniqueness of the doors, in how heavy it was to pull open. The couple just remodeled and relocated Ensemble Nashville next to the $10 Boutique in January 2020.
“We kind of began that adventure before [Nashville] was the IT city,” Lee said. “We had an awesome format. Not just souvenirs, but quirky products, quality for customers and good southern hospitality.”
Then the pandemic hit, and the Lees were confident they could survive it. For six weeks, bars were shut down in Nashville, which took away much of the customers that flowed in from the popular streets of Broadway and 2nd Ave North. Restaurants and stores were allowed to remain open, but the tourists weren’t there, Lee said.
“It was kind of a double whammy. We were optimistic that people will come back here,” she said. “We were excited about getting through 2020.”
After the death of George Floyd, riots broke out across the city and country. A group marched down 2nd Ave North right past the Lee’s stores, but their store was not affected, due to Pride & Glory Tattoo next door that took precautions in front of four store fronts to deter the rioters.
Then on Christmas Day 2020, at 6:45 a.m., Lee got two calls from employees, and even the HVAC installer, telling her to turn on the news. A large explosion happened on 2nd Ave North and Broadway.
As news rolled in, the damage crept closer to the stores. By mid-morning they knew all businesses were affected, but they didn’t know how much damage had been done.
Finally, on the second day, it was confirmed the RV that contained the bomb had been across the street from $10 Boutique and Ensemble Nashville. The building containing Ensemble Nashville had collasped and $10 Boutique had the front end blown out and had extensive damage.
Lee said the news was like going through the grieving process, where in the first 24 hours, they were in shock over the news.
“It didn’t take long to figure out we’re not in control of our lives and destiny. We just have to roll with it and figure it out,” she said.
The Lee’s livelihood for the past 11 years was gone in a matter of minutes. After Lee graduated college in La Crosse, Wisconsin, she and Geoff moved to Nashville for Geoff’s job. They have two kids.
Struck with a tragedy, the Lees are finding ways to keep going and planning anew for the future.
“The biggest support has been kind words, thoughts and prayers from family and friends,” Lee said. “Hope has come from small business owners and people willing their hope onto us. If they give us words, it propels us forward. That’s the America we know. People helping people.”
Several weeks after the bombing, the Lees still get notes in the mail, which bring tears and lots of support, she added.
The bombing didn’t destroy everything though. From a photo in a news report, Lee saw an antique bench still in the store. Above the bench is a charcoal drawing of Johnny Cash, drawn by their daughter. Urban Search and Rescue was able to retrieve the drawing.
An American flag that hung on the $10 Boutique building since the day the shop was started was also found by Urban Search and Rescue in the rubble.
Not only is the flag important to the store’s customer base, Geoff was also in the military for four years after high school. The flag was a little tattered, but together nonetheless. The rescue team asked if they could keep the flag for a few days as inspiration. Lee agreed. Officials kept in touch with her, assuring her the flag was in good hands.
When it was time to return the flag, the team and police and fire departments displayed the flag in a glass frame and all signed the back of it as a surprise for Geoff.
“All ages, different races, fire, police, different groups. It was pretty moving. It caught my husband off guard,” Lee said. “It’s crazy that the flag survived.”
The rescue team also retrieved a sign that was behind the desk, and if the Lees find a new storefront, they’ll display the original sign.
“We want the history to follow us. People are going to want to know about it,” she said. “Little things like that have definitely given us hope also.”
Lee said adding the pandemic and a bombing to 2020 was tough, but it wasn’t only them who have troubles. “Everybody’s had it. We’re not unique. It’s not just Geoff and Sandy that have trouble this year,” she said.
As for rebuilding, since 2nd Ave North is a federal historic street, officials told Lee it will take about one and a half to two years to rebuild the historical buildings with the specs in order to restore their original look. That process alone adds several months to the re-building process.
It’s a hard decision, as that street had good foot traffic. If the Lees want to re-locate their stores, finding available space is hard for local businesses and expensive. Oftentimes, building owners will not rent to the small footprint of locally-owned stores unless a musician or chef’s name is attached to the store in order to gain notoriety or a bigger footprint.
“We’re definitely hoping to rebuild into one store, but we’re finding we’re under-insured,” Lee said. “We did a brand new build out in January and we didn’t have a chance to recoup that during the pandemic.
“We’re remaining hopeful, we remain optimistic. If there’s a path open somewhere, we’ll do it.”
While a majority of their inventory was lost in the bombing, Lee found some Nashville bracelets in a warehouse, and sold them for people to show their support for Nashville.
“People are excited to be part of our recovery,” she said.
The Nashville support bracelets can be found at www.ensemblenashville.com.
