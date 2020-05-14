The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), in partnership with the NACD Auxiliary, announced the winners of the 2019 Photo Contest and 2019 Poster Contest during the 74th NACD Annual Meeting Inspirational Session.
The photo contest, open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult divisions, consists of images reflecting the themes of “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close-Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.”
“This year’s contest winners captured the beauty and importance of our natural resources and those who work to preserve them,” NACD Auxiliary President Karen Smart said.
The 2019 Photo Contest winners consisted of two local individuals, Karalee Christensen, age 15 in the Youth Division and Joni Mehus in the Adult Division.
Karalee was the first place winner in the Youth Division of the “Agriculture and Conservation Across America” theme. Christensen resides in rural Houston, MN.
Mehus was the second place winner in the Adult Division of the “Conservation Practices” theme. Joni resides in the rural Spring Grove, MN area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.