Karalee Christensen

This photo was taken by Karalee Christensen, 15, of rural Houston, who won first place in the youth division for the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) annual photo contest. The theme was “Agriculture and Conservation Across America.”

The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), in partnership with the NACD Auxiliary, announced the winners of the 2019 Photo Contest and 2019 Poster Contest during the 74th NACD Annual Meeting Inspirational Session.

The photo contest, open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult divisions, consists of images reflecting the themes of “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close-Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.”

“This year’s contest winners captured the beauty and importance of our natural resources and those who work to preserve them,” NACD Auxiliary President Karen Smart said.

The 2019 Photo Contest winners consisted of two local individuals, Karalee Christensen, age 15 in the Youth Division and Joni Mehus  in the Adult Division.

Karalee was the first place winner in the Youth Division of the “Agriculture and Conservation Across America” theme.  Christensen resides in rural Houston, MN.

Mehus was the second place winner in the Adult Division of the “Conservation Practices” theme. Joni resides in the rural Spring Grove, MN area.

