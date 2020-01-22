By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Every city has a rhythm and Caledonia will be bouncing to the beat at the 10th annual Jammin’ for Music fundraiser.
The event starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Four Seasons Community Center. Tickets are available for $15 each and can be purchased from any band or choir member.
Food, beverages, live and silent auctions and live entertainment will all be a part of this year’s musical event. Proceeds from the event will enhance music education for students, Caledonia High School Choir Director Ross Martin said.
Funds help students partake in music department trips to New York City, Chicago, Nashville and Florida, which are just a few of the places the department has traveled to over the last 10 years.
“It’s for the kids and the community because music is the heartbeat of any community,” Martin said. “It’s everywhere; church, on TV, at football games.”
He added the money helps kids have better musical experiences and enriched activities like broadway shows, symphonies and operas that they may not otherwise have.
Some of the funds are also used to send students to the annual Dorian Choral Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Dorian is the largest select honor choir in the U.S. Caledonia Music Boosters uses funds for the choir event and help students get scholarships to the music camp hosted in the summer as well.
This year’s attendees were Hailey Loken, Taryn Meyer and Kole Woyczik.
Loken said she enjoyed this year’s Dorian event and it was “super fun.”
“It’s nice to be able to hear a thousand people singing at the same time,” she said.
Since Jammin’ for Music’s inception, the event has raised “tens of thousands of dollars” for students and last year’s event raised more than $7,000, Martin said.
The idea stemmed from Martin and Caledonia High School Band Director Dustin Moberg’s time playing in a band called “Studebaker 7.”
That band had already helped out other schools with fundraising and when Martin was hired at Caledonia, the successful idea came with.
Previously the event was “Rock and Roll Extravaganza” before it changed to the new name. The night features local musicians and bands, in addition to student performances as well.
About 12 students will perform on Feb. 1, but anyone who wants to perform can do so, Martin added.
“The community can come watch students involved in music,” he said. “There’s a jam session with pro musicians and more.”
The live and silent auction will feature various items from local cabin stays to food from local vendors like Chuck’s Meat Market and other items.
“A lot of organizations that collect money, but here’s something hands on, spend $15 for great entertainment and a good night,” Martin concluded.
