Music in the Park
Buy Now

Blast from the past: Although the Jim Busta Band is not playing at Music in the Park this year, they are a good example of the wide range of first-rate entertainment that continues to be offered at the event.

 Argus File Photo

By Craig Moorhead

Staff writer

Break out the lawn chairs. Caledonia’s Gazebo Park (located on East Lincoln Street between Marshall and Pine behind the city auditorium) will once again host Music in the Park this year.

“Not having it last year, we are able to support this with our present funds,” organizer Janene Hosch said last week. “We do ‘pass the hat’ during the evening, and usually have some giveaways.”

Hosch said the event was started by former council member Randy Vick in 2005. “She had the support of the city with a budget of $3,000. There were community banks and many businesses making donations. (Vick) also was able to get the popcorn and pop donated. She had family and friends help those first years. She is to be commended for her dedication to this important summer community gathering...

“We as Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce/Tourism Team picked it up in 2016. We have added additional activities such as the picnic type meal with community organizations providing the food. The profits (are) often donated to community groups. In the past we have had ‘Art in the Park,’ ‘Paint the Piano’ and kids activities...

“The picnic type meals are usually a meat, chips, pop and sweets. And it is free event.” 

There are four evening dates scheduled at Gazebo Park, plus another concert planned for National Night Out at Veteran’s Park on August 3. That event has a picnic provided by the police reserves, with music by Joe & Jackie Cody. 

Music in the Park begins with the picnics at 5:30 p.m., and music from 6 through 7:30 p.m. Root beer floats and popcorn are also available.

The fun kicks off on July 6, when “Trouble Shooter” will play classic rock and country music. Picnic by Merchants Bank. 

July 13 features Tom Carpenter, who plays acoustic music, 50’s through the present. That picnic will be provided by the Farm to Table Committee. 

July 20  finds classic rock band Dick and the Ravens at Gazebo Park. Community Spirit Caledonia will host the picnic.

On July 27, “Cat & the Fiddle” will play a variety of music. The picnic on that date will be provided by the Turkey Fest Committee.   

Recommended for you

Load comments