Mount Hope is requesting the city of Hokah takes over its cemetery operations.

On behalf of the cemetery’s Board of Trustees, Ken Ducke, treasurer, presented to the Hokah City Council on May 2. A board composed solely of volunteers, current trustees include President Julie Rosendahl, Treasurer Kenneth Ducke, Secretary Sharon Ducke and Trustee Kim Holter. Holter was also present at the council meeting and spoke in alignment with Ducke.

2023 Mt. Hope Cemetery - sign

Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hokah is the final resting place for many Houston County families.
2023 Mt. Hope Cemetery - inclines

Steep inclines make lawn care an cemetery maintain a challenge at Mt. Hope in Hokah.
2023 Mt. Hope Cemetery - hill

Mt. Hope sits at the top of a lofty hill.
2023 Mt. Hope Cemetery - elevation

The beloved cemetery is elevated high above the street.
2023 Mt. Hope Cemetery - uneven terrain

Rolling hills and uneven terrain dot the grounds of Mt. Hope Cemetery.

