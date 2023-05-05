Mount Hope is requesting the city of Hokah takes over its cemetery operations.
On behalf of the cemetery’s Board of Trustees, Ken Ducke, treasurer, presented to the Hokah City Council on May 2. A board composed solely of volunteers, current trustees include President Julie Rosendahl, Treasurer Kenneth Ducke, Secretary Sharon Ducke and Trustee Kim Holter. Holter was also present at the council meeting and spoke in alignment with Ducke.
In his presentation, Ducke pointed to a wide variety of issues plaguing the cemetery, and he vocalized growing concerns the trustees face.
These concerns included, but are not limited to, “difficulty in getting individuals to cut the grass and trim weeds,” monetary funding coming almost exclusively from donors and generational families who have loved ones laid to rest at the cemetery, and “difficulty in getting trustees to serve on the association board.”
“The main concern is what happens next. People are tired, and at some point, we’re not going to be able to serve anymore,” said Ducke. “We’d appreciate your support.”
Ducke clarified Mt. Hope “is a community cemetery” and not supported by a church, while also clarifying the grounds are not all flat and is a challenging beast to mow, weed wack and remove snow. Ducke estimated it takes about 24 hours to cut the cemetery lawn and another 18 to trim down all the weeds. He later went on to state it cost about $7,000 a year to maintain the cemetery, with $16 an hour being the rate for grass cutters.
Holter chimed in, stating that, “due to the grade of the cemetery itself,” the Board of Trustees has, in the past, had grass cutters quit after only a week.
“It really is too bad that it’s come to this,” said Councilor Tom Bernsdorf. “Sad that $16 an hour doesn’t intrigue someone to get out of bed.”
Given that the cemetery is not operated by a church, questions surrounding who owns the land were asked during the presentation. Ducke quickly responded, letting the council know individuals who purchase a burial plot are given a deed for that land. As a result, the cemetery is owned by an array of Houston County families.
Though Ducke reported “the cemetery is fairly well funded,” himself and Trustee Kim Holter expressed anxiety regarding the longevity of these healthy funds, as well as a desire to better secure the future of the grounds by the city taking over.
“We’re willing to work with the city and talk because we’re at our wits end,” said Ducke.
The City Council agreed to continue a discussion about Mt. Hope, determining in the future whether a full takeover would be best, or if working in conjunction with current trustees would be smarter.
City Clerk Lindsey Martell additionally noted the city is not, at the moment, adequately equipped to appropriately maintain the cemetery grounds and would need to take steps to remedy this, if it were to absorb maintenance responsibilities.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
