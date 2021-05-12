By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A brand new book exploring the search for happiness in Norway will be a special event at Syttende Mai this year, as Minnesota author Eric Dregni presents his first public address on his book, “For the Love of Cod: A Father and Son’s Search for Norwegian Happiness.”
The event is hosted by Giants of the Earth Heritage Center, who have paired Dregni with Decorah author Carol Hagen and award-winning rosmaling artist and teacher Betty Dowe. Join them on Saturday, May 15, at the Spring Grove Cinema and in front of Giants (weather dependent) for a special Meet and Greet event from 9:30 a.m. to noon, along with traditional Norsk baked goods and special Syttende Mai mini-cakes by Newburg Small Batch Bakery and coffee by Heart Rock Coffee.
Dregni will begin the presentation at 10 a.m. in the cinema and all three creatives will have a book sales and signing after event. Betty and Marsha Dowe will have rosemal face and hand painting after the presentation.
Dregni’s book stems from hearing reports of how Norway is considered the happiest place on Earth. Well, he and his wife Katy, plus their youngest son Eilif, lived in Norway for a year while studying on a Fulbright Scholarship.
“‘Happy’ wasn’t one of the terms I would use,” he said. “There are lots of good things there. The idea came to me, did we miss something after living over there?”
So begins a journey by Dregni and Eilif, who was born in Norway, to see what all of the happiness was about. Dregni also traveled around Scandinavia with his father when he was younger.
The pair stayed with friends and relatives while traveling, which saved money and gave them good opportunities to talk over coffee in the mornings.
So did he find his answer?
Yes and no.
“It made me think, ‘What do we mean by happy?’ Does it mean joyous? Or the stability of having things?” he explained. Whereas Americans could go bankrupt if they fall seriously ill, Norwegians have the help of the government. Or whereas American students sink themselves into debt while attending college, public universities in Norway don’t charge students tuition fees.
“There’s not a big difference in wealth [in Norway]. They have a really strong middle class,” Dregni said. “That’s what sets it up for happiness. You have those basic needs taken care of, through taxes and government.”
With Minnesota and Norway closely related in heritage and population size, Dregni asks what we could do here to get this happiness too?
“It’s not a perfect place over there. It’s good. We’ve figured some things out,” he said. If we looked to Norway in that sense, how happy could we be?
Dregni was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin and is now based in Minneapolis. While young, he lived on Shirley and Kurt Schroeder’s farm between Spring Grove and Caledonia. He’s looking forward to spending time in Spring Grove with his wife and kids and they may even be in the parade, riding on the viking ship.
Giants is hosting this event as their building undergoes a four-story elevator addition and remodel. They will maintain a short term presence on Main St. in the old Norski’s building!
Stop by this “Mai Fest Pop-Up Culture Stop” on Syttende Mai Saturday and Sunday to enjoy a complimentary Spring Grove Pop as you view a short film of construction progress and future goals, learn about their recent programming and school partnerships, register for virtual summer camp, and sign up for special Mai Fest prizes.
On Friday, May 14, Giants will host the traditional traditional barnetoget (children’s parade) at 10:30 a.m. This parade begins at the Spring Grove Public Schools and features all elementary students proudly carrying banners and wearing flag colors red, white, and blue. Select kindergarten students will have the privilege of riding in the Sons of Norway Viking Ship float, driven by “Captain” James Gray from Giants of the Earth Heritage Center.
The parade culminates at Viking Memorial park where upper classes will dance around the May Pole, a Norwegian fest song will be sung by the children, and a ceremonial wreath will be laid near the Veteran’s Memorial.
Also a departure from the typically healthy and lean Norwegian lifestyle, the children get to eat all of the hot dogs, ice cream, and pop they can on Syttende Mai, so the lunch will feature those items plus the beloved Spring Grove Pop.
All are encouraged to line Highway 44 to cheer on the children at the parade and witness the mini-program at the park.
The Giants Gift Shop is still open every Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to stock up on Norwegian Flag and Viking apparel, various sizes of Norwegian flags, home decor, baking and hostess supplies, and more. Their staff will outfit you for the best Syttende Mai ever!
You are invited to help support and envision the future of Giants of the Earth Heritage Center and its offerings. For more info, visit www.giantsoftheearth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.