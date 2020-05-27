The Minnesota PGA Junior Golf program has announced four recipients of the 2020 PGA REACH Minnesota Scholarship and four winners of the 2020 3M Open Fund – Minnesota PGA Scholarship.
There were 65 applications for the scholarships. Since the scholarship program was put in place in 1996, more than $400,000 has been awarded to more than 135 scholarships recipients.
“Congratulations to all the Scholarship Winners! Your dedication to excellence shows and we wish you all the best with your future endeavors. Please remember us when you hit it big!” JD Drimel, Minnesota Section PGA CEO and PGA Certified Professional said of the winners.
To be eligible for the PGA REACH Minnesota and 3M Open Fund Scholarship, applicants must have been a member of the Minnesota PGA Junior Golf Program in a current or previous year. The applicant also must be a senior in high school with a 3.0 cumulative grade point average.
This year’s winners of the PGA REACH Minnesota Scholarship were Andrew Heggen of Wells, Minn. attending University of Wisconsin - Madison, Payton Maas of Rochester, Minn. attending University of St. Thomas, Nathaniel Scullard-Bender of Hermantown, Minn., attending The University of Tampa, and Ava Wallerich of Lake City, Minn. attending Minnesota State University, Mankato. Recipients will receive $1,000 per academic year up to $4,000 in total.
In 2019, PGA REACH Minnesota partnered with the 3M Open Fund to create the 3M Open Fund – Minnesota PGA Scholarship. The Minnesota PGA awards this scholarship on the criterion of high school grades, class rank, ACT/SAT scores, extracurricular activities and involvement, financial need as well as a one-page essay.
The winners of the 3M Open Fund – Minnesota PGA Scholarship are Thomas Beutz of Chanhassen, Minn. attending University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, Gaven Bruellman of Blue Earth, Minn. attending Buena Vista University, Abigail Filipiak of Elk River, Minn. attending University of Wisconsin - Stout, and Vanessa Hawkins of Caledonia, Minn. attending University of Minnesota - Duluth. Recipients will receive $2,000 per academic year up to $8,000 in total.
ABOUT MINNESOTA PGA JUNIOR GOLF
The mission of Minnesota PGA Junior Golf ‘Sota Series is to provide competitive playing opportunities for the beginner, intermediate, and advanced golfers ages 7-19 through their four distinct Tours. Tour membership is open to the public and with nearly 200 events members can hand select to fit their own schedule. As the leading junior tournament program in the region, the events promote healthy competition and camaraderie among members. Minnesota PGA Junior Golf is one of the flagship programs under the Youth pillar of the PGA REACH Minnesota non-profit.
ABOUT PGA REACH MINNESOTA
PGA REACH Minnesota is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH Minnesota is to enable access to the game of golf utilizing PGA Professionals to positively impact the lives of youth, military, and diverse populations with an emphasis on inclusion.
