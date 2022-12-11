A jack of all trades, Wilmont, Minnesota painter Mike Sieve has added published author to his list of achievements.
Sieve celebrated the release of his first published work, "An Artist’s Life," at the International Owl Center in Houston. Sieve and his daughter, Heather, visited the center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The pair connected with many Houston locals and could be overheard exchanging stories about the production of the book and the paintings that inspired its creation.
The book is roughly 280 pages and is split into seven parts. It starts with an introduction written by Jeff Sieve, Mike’s brother, as well as a biography of Sieve entitled “My Dad,” written by Mike’s daughter Heather. Both sections contain family photos that are close to Mike’s heart, in conjunction with his artwork.
According to Sieve, his brother Jeff is a prominent author who has been published in Gray's Sporting Journal, whereas Heather possesses extensive experience in the publishing industry and has worked for Women’s Health Magazine, as well as Oxford University Press.
Mike’s daughter, Heather, was also a co-editor for An Artist’s Life.
The additional five parts of the book are entitled “A Signature Style”, “The Spirit of Hunting,” “Partners of Photography,” “The Perfect Game Animal” and “A commitment to Conservation.” These parts not only contain many prints of oil paintings done by Sieve, but are also entwined with stories of Sieve’s many adventures and retellings of how Sieve’s paintings of nature came to be.
“A Signature Style” is 109 pages long and written by Jim Rataczak. The section surrounds the topic of art and Sieve’s many artistics influences and is the longest section of the book. In contrast, “The Spring of Hunting” is 45 pages long and written by Iowa native Rick Grooms. Grooms is a longtime hunting buddy of Sieve’s and his section is therefore centered around the joys of hunting.
Mark Newman, a native from the Yucan, has traveled the world with Sieve and wrote a 46 page long part for An Artist’s Life, entitled “Partners in Photography.” The section focuses on adventure and includes experts from Newman and Sieve’s many trips to Africa, India, Alaska and Central America.
“You name it, we’re traveled all over,” said Sieve.
Sieve also wrote a part of An Artist’s Life himself, called “The Perfect Game Animal.” The section is dedicated to the beauty and simplicity of a whitetailed deer and is 36 pages long. The seventh and final chapter is entitled A Commitment to Conservation. Written by Scott Bestul, the man who was originally supposed to write the entire book before Sieve decided he wanted various authors, the section tells about the importance of conversion and the need to protect our wild places.
“Eventually, I got Chuck to accept that I would like to have different people write different chapters, break my life down into chapters. Not based on paintings, chapters or subjects, but based on my life,” said Sieve.
Chuck Wechsler, a Minnesota native, is the lead editor for An Artist’s Life and has been a longtime friend of Sieve’s.
The process to build An Artist’s Life was actually quite challenging, as the book was scrapped and rebuilt multiple times during its edition phase. The book was delayed early on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a laundry list of paintings he desired to create, Sieve went to work doing what he does best: painting. However, as Sieve produced more work, the page count for An Artist’s Life continued to climb.
“So, now we’re adding more stories and paintings and Chuck is looking at this stack of paintings that aren’t in the book and he’s kind of going through and saying ‘we got to have this, we got to have that,” said Sieve. “Bottom line, the book got expanded from initially about 130 whatever pages to 280.”
An Artist's Life is also extremely different from any book Wechsler has ever produced. Traditionally, when writing an artist book such as this, one author is hired to do the writing, with the paintings being broken up based on subject.
“Kind of like all the duck paintings in this chapter, all the deer paintings in this chapter, very formulaic,” said Sieve.
This is not the kind of book Sieve wanted to produce, however. He instead decided to have different authors write different chapters, including himself, with each section being based on an element of Sieve’s life as opposed to any one specific subject or animal.
“It took a while, but I said I wanted to do some writing for the book and Heather would be the first edit, she would send it to Chuck and Chuck would clean up her edits. And then Chuck would send it back and over and over and over again,” said Sieve.
According to Sieve, it was challenging because “every image has to relate to the images before and after it. Like in music, kind of a cadence. You don’t want to have the same thing through the whole thing. You want to have variation, but the variation has to fit before and after.”
Upon completion, however, Wechsler and Sieve can both say they have created a work in which they are both extremely proud.
“Wow, best start book I’ve ever worked on,” said Wechsler. “The writing is excellent. Good job, man. Great book.
