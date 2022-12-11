A jack of all trades, Wilmont, Minnesota painter Mike Sieve has added published author to his list of achievements.

Sieve celebrated the release of his first published work, "An Artist’s Life," at the International Owl Center in Houston. Sieve and his daughter, Heather, visited the center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The pair connected with many Houston locals and could be overheard exchanging stories about the production of the book and the paintings that inspired its creation.

