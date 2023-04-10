Spring Grove’s annual Military Ball is back and better than ever.
A Legion staple in Spring Grove, the Military Ball celebrates its 16th year on Saturday, April 22. After COVID-19 concerns led to three consecutive cancellations, this is the first year the ball has been hosted since 2019.
Legion organizers Jan Lee and Gary Buxengard previously coordinated the last five military balls and are excited for the event’s return. The ball is organized in a joint effort between the Houston County Council of the American Legion and the American Legion in Spring Grove.
“We have people on the committee from Spring Grove, Caledonia, Houston and Hokah,” said Gary Buxengard.
Held at the Fest Building, the Military Ball is open to the public and adheres to a semi-formal to formal dress code. Tickets are $30 per person and operate by RSVP only. Those who previously attended the ball were placed on a mailing list for this year. However, any newcomers who are interested in the event are encouraged to reach out to the Buxengards.
“It’s open to everybody,” said Jan Lee.
The ball will include a photo opportunity, taken in front of an American flag by Bruce Johnson, as well as a meal catered by Good Times. Photos are printed on site, allowing attendees to take home an instant memento of the night. Johnson has familial connections in Caledonia and is traveling from Grand Marais, Minnesota to take photos at the ball. Cocktail hour starts at 4:30 p.m., featuring a cash bar for those wishing to indulge in a drink or two. Military uniforms and quilts of honor will also be on display.
“The $30 that we charge includes the meal, the photo and whatever else. If they want anything from the bar, that’s their own expense,” said Jan Lee.
According to Gary, once everyone is seated, a presentation of “the American flag, the POW flag and the service flags from the different branches of services” will occur. The Spring Grove choir is to participate in presenting the flags.
“As a particular service flag is brought in, they’re singing the theme. Then they also do the national anthem,” said Jan Lee. “It’s a good experience for the kids to be involved in, to see what military service and veterans are all about.”
Dinner, served by Good Times staff members, will begin shortly thereafter at 5:45 p.m. The meal will then be followed by a talk from keynote speaker Patti Lokken. Lokken is from La Crosse and the coordinator for Freedom Honor Flight.
The Missing Man table ceremony will be performed, as will honor roll in memory of veteran lives lost from 2019 to 2023. Honor roll will additionally feature echo taps by the Cheers Big Band.
After dinner, once the colors have been retired, the Fest Building will transform into a dance floor from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Cheers Big Band is the entertainment for the night. Based out of La Crosse, the Big Band is a 9-piece group composed of former and present band directors. The music selection is extremely diverse, the band welcomes requests and is returning from year’s past.
“They play pretty much anything,” said Gary. “The people like them.”
Jan Lee concurred, stating “we’ve had them every year except the first two.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.