The 16th annual Military Ball, hosted by the military family, was held April 22 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. It was good to, once again, hold the event after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Early in the day, the weather was all inclusive of sleet, snow, wind, sun and clouds. The attendance of 101 encompassed a wide range of the tristate area, with many wearing military or veteran organization uniforms.

