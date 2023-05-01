The 16th annual Military Ball, hosted by the military family, was held April 22 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. It was good to, once again, hold the event after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Early in the day, the weather was all inclusive of sleet, snow, wind, sun and clouds. The attendance of 101 encompassed a wide range of the tristate area, with many wearing military or veteran organization uniforms.
Ceremony
Ret. Navy Cmdr. Christian Myrah of Spring Grove was emcee for the event. Organized by John Geiwitz of Houston, the presentation of colors for the opening ceremony included U.S. flag bearer Allen Buxengard of La Crescent and POW/MIA flag by Lyle Ellis of Onalaska, with Paul Hosfield of Burnsville and John Iverson of Medford as flag escorts.
The service flag bearers were: Army – Lowell Stephas of Fountain, Marines – Randy Denstad of Caledonia, Coast Guard – Gary Buxengard of Spring Grove, Navy – Donald Peterson of Winona and Air Force – Howard Wilson of Tomah.
Special guests for the flag presentations were 40-plus members of the Spring Grove High School Choir, who sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and “A Tribute to the Armed Services,” which included the theme song of each branch of the military services.
Lucille Lemke of Caledonia led the POW/MIA ceremony “Remember,” with Richard Fuller of Lanesboro assisting by placing the chair cover and lighting the candle at the table for one. For the final salute ceremony, Gary Buxengard read the Roll Call, honoring the 172 veterans of Houston County who answered their last call in the 2019 through 2022 calendar years. Randy Denstad of Caledonia rang the bell twice after each name. Cheers Big Band leader/trumpet player Mike Snustead provided a military salute of taps.
Speaker
The guest speaker was Patti Lokken, a founding board member of Freedom Honor Flight, the “Let Freedom Ring” La Crosse Hub. Her father, Staff Sgt. Denzie Robison, was a WWII veteran and served in the European Theatre under General Patton with the U.S. Army, third Infantry.
Freedom Honor Flight, a La Crosse-based organization, was founded in April 2008 with the goal to fly our veterans to Washington D.C. for an all-in-one-day trip, to visit the memorials that stand in their honor. Veterans are chosen for the trip on a first-come, first-serve basis with priority given to WWII veterans and veterans with terminal illness. Currently, veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars are being taken.
Lokken stated that she was fortunate to serve as a guardian for the first flight in November of 2008. At the time, she was working with another veteran support organization called Operation Homefront, sending care packages to overseas troops, helping to support family members left behind with emergency services and organizing send-offs and welcome homes for troops deploying to Afghanistan and Iraq.
“The welcome homes were always more joyous than the send-offs, as many tears were shed,” Lokken recalled. “When I was asked to attend that first planning meeting to talk about the possibility of starting a hub of the Freedom Honor Flight in our community, I was excited to be able to help honor more of our veterans with this special flight.”
With many start-up meetings that year, our La Crosse Honor Flight Hub was able to proceed with the first flight in the State of Wisconsin on November 8, 2008. To this day, our La Crosse Hub is still a 100% volunteer organization, having sent over 2,700 men and women to their memorials.
On that first flight Lokken traveled as a guardian for two WWII veterans from Caledonia. “And, what an amazing experience we had. Something I never realized in the beginning was a healing that would happen for our veterans. That Honor Flight is more than a plane ride to Washington, D.C.”
Since then, I have seen others shed tears and heard from so many families that more joy was in their veteran’s life after they returned. They would reflect on their special flight day often.
“This has become our reward! To show gratitude and gratefulness.”
If you are a veteran and have never been on our Honor Flight, I would encourage you to go, Lokken stated. The camaraderie and honor bestowed upon you is worthy of your service. We have heard from some veterans that it is one of the best days of their life.
We are currently flying mostly Vietnam veterans, but if a WWII or Korean veteran sign up, they go to the top of the list and will probably fly on our next flight. Our honored veterans fly at no cost to them. All veterans on a flight are accompanied by trained volunteer guardians, who assist veterans for the day. If you do not have a guardian, we have many folks who would like to travel with you at their own expense.
There are two flights in a year. Our 28th flight will happen on May 13. The next flight is on September 16.
Freedom Honor Flight is supported solely through donations and run by volunteers who coordinate all aspects of the trip. Flights will continue to be organized as long as there is financial support to do so. Many organizations and individuals support Freedom Honor Flight through fundraising events. To apply, volunteer or donate, or for more information, call 608-784-1015 or email info@freedomhonorflight.org
Enjoyable evening
After the flags were retired and the candle on the POW-MIA table extinguished, Cheers Big Band played music for dancing and listening pleasure. The eight-piece ensemble was sponsored again this year by Ellestad family members, in memory of Mervin and Norma Ellestad.
On display were several Quilts of Honor, as well as a variety of military uniforms from several decades. Sarah Glasrud of Good Times in Caledonia and her crew catered the meal. Bruce Johnson of Grand Marais was the on-site photographer and staff from The Corner Store in Spring Grove tended bar.
Next year’s ball
Save the date of April 20, 2024 for the 17th annual Military Ball. The event is planned and carried out by a committee of volunteers from American Legion Posts in the local area, including Randy Denstad, Arlyn Pohlman, Lucille Lemke and Richard Zibrowski of the Caledonia Post; John Geiwitz of the Houston Post; Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Fordyce and Marge Brevig, Nancy Dahl and Kathy Schiessler of the Spring Grove Post.
The committee expresses appreciation and gratitude to everyone who has helped in any way to make the ball the special event that it is. If you are interested in being on this committee or want more information about the event, please contact the Buxengard’s at 597-498-3461 or janleebuxengard@gmail.com
