On Wednesday, Aug. 17 local business Midwest Machinery hosted its first signing day for participants in a John Deere Tech program that is run through Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC). Two recent Caledonia High School graduates have chosen this program as the next step in their educational careers and were present for this signing day.
The application process for this program can be conducted online or in person, whichever is preferred, and consists of taking a placement assessment, as well as submitting all high school transcripts. Those who wish to apply to the program must also obtain sponsorship from a dealership. For Evan Schroeder and Reese Diersen, this sponsor was Midwest Machinery here in Caledonia.
The signing day was organized by Dan Cruse, as recognition for Schroeder's and Diersen’s enrollment in the program, as well as all their hard work throughout the application process. Family members and NICC staff were in attendance and all were provided John Deere hats by Midwest Machinery as a token of thanks and appreciation.
This NICC program spans five semesters, takes an average of two years to complete and includes 79 required credits total. Enrolling in classes during summer semesters is also available if participants wish.
According to nicc.edu, “support from John Deere for equipment, supplies, training and a six-month paid internship at a John Deere dealership is integrated into the program’s second year.”
Upon completion, all students receive an associate of applied science degree.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
