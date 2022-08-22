Life’s next step.

Evan & Reese.jpg

Reese Diersen and Evan Schroeder pose for a photo at their signing day.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 local business Midwest Machinery hosted its first signing day for participants in a John Deere Tech program that is run through Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC). Two recent Caledonia High School graduates have chosen this program as the next step in their educational careers and were present for this signing day.

Evan & Family.jpg

Pictured, from left to right: Matt Kruckow, Joel Schroeder, Evan Schroeder and Duane Bouska.
Reese & Family.jpg

Pictured, from left to right: Matt Kruckow, Chris Diersen, Ann Diersen, Reese Diersen and Duane Bouska.

