The storm was quick, but strong as a microburst tore through Houston County, north of Caledonia from County Road 1 to County Road 10 on Wednesday, June 15.
The storm prompted a “Special Weather Statement” from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but no other watches or warnings were activated. The storm rolled through about 11:30 a.m.
Damage was reported to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:47 a.m. The initial report received was a power line arching on a tree on County Road 10, near Prairie Ridge Road, a press release from Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said.
Officers arrived to find “a significant amount of property damage in the area of Prairie Ridge Road and County Road 1.” Damage included downed trees, power lines, barns and various outbuildings demolished. Inglett said damage was isolated between County Road 1 and County Road 10.
No injuries were reported. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Police Department, Caledonia Fire Department and Houston County Highway Department assisted on scene after the storm passed, in addition to multiple power companies. Residents in that area were expected to be without power for an undetermined amount of time.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse told the Argus they were “pretty confident” the damage was caused by a microburst, which is defined as a “strong, localized wind event for a short period of time.”
The weather service reported there was no rotation indicated on radar, but they did see a “signature for strong winds.” They did not anticipate sending a storm survey crew to assess the damage.
Wind speed was not enough to prompt a severe thunderstorm warning, they added. Radar estimates the wind speed at 40 mph, but the weather service notes that due to the small sample size of the area, the radar may not have had an accurate sampling. Due to the amount of damage, localized winds were likely 50-60 mph.
