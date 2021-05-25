By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Finally able to hold a ceremony where members of the public can attend, American Legion posts and VFWs around Houston County are getting ready for their annual Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31.
In Caledonia, the ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the high school auditorium. Masks should be worn while attending the ceremony, American Legion Post 191 Commander Arlyn Pohlman asked.
During the ceremony, the Legion will also award scholarships from the Legion and Auxiliary.
Brownsville will have a special ceremony to dedicate its new veteans memorial. VFW Post 6801 will start the ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Catholic cemetery in Cork Hollow at Bob Walhovd’s grave to honor his service.
Then, the dedication and Memorial Day program will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the community center. At 11:30 a.m., there will be a march to the river to honor sailors lost at sea. There will be a bag lunch, (RSVP for planning purposes) with a freewill offering, back at the community center at noon. Please bring a lawn chair and the VFW Post asks that attendees wear a mask and social distance themselves.
In Spring Grove, Memorial Day will start with a parade down Main Street at 9:45 a.m. from the school to Viking Memorial Park, where a short program will be held at 10 a.m., Commander Gary Buxengard relayed. The Spring Grove High School Band will not be able to play at the program. If weather is inclement, the program will be held in the Fest Building.
Houston plans to hold their ceremony in the city park, weather pending. If the weather is ill, the program will move to the high school gym. The program will start at 10 a.m., with a selection of songs by the Houston High School Band and a vocalist, Sergeant-At-Arms John Geiwitz said.
Hokah American Legion Post 498 will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at the new veterans memorial at 9 a.m., where the first round of commemorative bricks has been laid. Taps, a vocalist, speakers and a prayer will also be held, member Cindy Welke said.
La Crescent American Legion Post 595 plans on visiting their local cemeteries and performing a brief Memorial Day ceremony. The schedule is as follows:
Dresbach Cemetery 8:30am
Dakota Catholic Cemetery 8:45
Dakota Public Cemetery8:55
Hiler Nodine Cemetery 9:15
Nodine Lutheran Cemetery 9:25
Toledo Cemetery 9:45
Prince of Peace Cemetery 10:00
Pin Creek Catholic Cemetery 10:10
Crucifixion Cemetery 10:25
South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery 10:40
South Ridge Methodist Cemetery 10:50
Prospect Hill Cemetery 11:05
Then, the Legion will return to the La Crescent Area Event Center for a brief noon ceremony and will have a drive up Chicken-Q immediately following the ceremony. Cost for the Chicken-Q is $10 and will include beans and potato salad. There will be no parade this year.
Just over the border in Iowa, New Albin will hold its ceremony in the city park at 9:30 a.m. with a rifle volley and taps.
