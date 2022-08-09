Hokah City Building

A Hokah city building is being transformed into a new meat market.

The Tas-Tee Shop on Main Street is moving out, and Hokah is ready to welcome new renters.

Justin Lenser and wife Mandi plan to take over the space and add a meat market called The Butcher Shoppe. They intend to work with local farmers, offer smoked meats on site and are hoping to open in early October. Both were present at the Aug. 2 Hokah City Council meeting and came prepared with questions regarding their new lease.

