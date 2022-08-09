The Tas-Tee Shop on Main Street is moving out, and Hokah is ready to welcome new renters.
Justin Lenser and wife Mandi plan to take over the space and add a meat market called The Butcher Shoppe. They intend to work with local farmers, offer smoked meats on site and are hoping to open in early October. Both were present at the Aug. 2 Hokah City Council meeting and came prepared with questions regarding their new lease.
This new lease is set to start on Sept. 1 and carries a monthly rent of $300. Per this agreement, the city is responsible for all monthly water and sewer payments, whereas the new renters are responsible for all monthly gas and electric bills.
During discussion, the Lenser family stated they wish to move into this new space on Sept. 1. However, the couple requested the council waive first month's rent to help them adjust to the new space.
“September would be a buffer month,” said Mandi Lenser.
In addition to this request, the Lenser family also provided information and asked questions about the need for electrical work in the building, as well as their desire to install an outdoor, walk-in cooler. This outdoor cooler would also require adding a door to the side of the building to make it accessible for all employees.
Some concerns were raised regarding whether there will be adequate space between the outdoor cooler and the school, but the council was assured it will not be a problem.
The electrical work is essential for this new business, because the current electrical panel in the building is completely full. More panels will need to be installed as a result. The cost for this project is estimated at $6,000, said Mandi Lenser. The new renters asked the council if the city would be willing to help pay for this necessary installment, as the building is owned by the city.
In response, Councilor Jerry Martell suggested the city provide funding for the necessary electrical work, with the money being paid back by the new renters at a later date.
“Like a small business loan,” said Martell.
However, any official decision regarding this possibility was held off by the council in anticipation of a budget meeting that is scheduled for Aug. 18. The council requested the new renters come back to the next meeting with an exact estimate for said electrical work.
A motion to approve the current lease with an added addendum agreeing to waive next first month’s rent and allow the addition of a doorway to access the outdoor cooler was made by Councilor Martell and seconded by Councilor Tom Oldenburg. The motion carried and was unanimous.
Other news
Hokah’s Kwik Trip is expanding its store. Renderings of the project were provided to the council, and all plans fit within the purview of the business’s property line. The addition will expand the retail space, create more back room storage and increase the kitchen area, as well as enlarge the restrooms and the walk-in cooler. The store will remain open while all updates are installed. The council unanimously approved the zoning application.
Hokah‘s Lion's Club was approved to fund the installation of a garage door in its storage space.
Community members are banding together, in hopes of generating enough local donations to cover the cost of a new scoreboard at the ballfields.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.