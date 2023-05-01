Houston County residents are encouraged to shop local this spring.
Join the Hokah community on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as Main Street fills with local goodies. Items available for sale will include homemade artwork, blankets, bird houses, jewelry, desserts, plants, clothing, candles, kitchen utilities, personalized gifts and more.
“It’s all about shopping locally and supporting each other,” said market organizer Kris Jergenson.
In keeping with this theme, the official slogan for the May Market, crafted by Jergenson, is “Homemade + Homegrown + Home business = Hometown.”
New this year, the market is expanding and will be offering some indoor vendors for the first time. Three locations in Hokah, Main Street Saloon, Hummer’s Pub and Hokah Hall, have all graciously agreed to house such vendors and will be eagerly awaiting the arrival of patrons. Hokah’s city wide garage sale will also be hosted during the May Market. Be sure to check out local storefronts for weekend deals and specials as well.
“With the indoor and outdoor, we have over 60 booths,” said Jergenson. “Throughout the year, as I go to different events, I give out a little flier and it seems that people keep it and give me a call.”
“There are people from all over,” said Jergenson. “The whole Coulee Region.”
The May Market began in the height of lockdown. Hokah has hosted a Christmas market in December that has been popular for many years and is traditionally held indoors. In 2020, however, due to growing COVID-19 concerns, the market was canceled. Fighting against this decline, people like Jergenson sought to create an outdoor event that would allow Houston County to support local businesses during the pandemic.
“A lot of people had talked to me in 2020 about how a lot of the markets were canceled,” said Jergenson.
Though an outdoor event was tried in December to replace the then absent Christmas market, attendance numbers were somewhat low as a result of the cold. It was at this time that Jergenson decided to organize a Spring market, providing an opportunity for businesses to sell while enjoying the warmth of a fresh Spring day.
This was the birthplace of Hokah’s May Market on Main, the first of which occurred in 2021.
“It was such a success that, since then we have done it every first Saturday of May,” said Jergenson.
Though Jergenson is no longer a Hokah resident, she decided to organize the May Market as a way to give back to her hometown, while simultaneously paying homage to her family. Though he is no longer with us, Kris’s father once held the prestigious title of Commercial Club President in Hokah. Jergenson therefore seeks to honor his legacy via the market.
“In my mind, I kind of decided to put on the market in memory of him,” said Jergenson.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
