Houston County residents are encouraged to shop local this spring.

Join the Hokah community on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as Main Street fills with local goodies. Items available for sale will include homemade artwork, blankets, bird houses, jewelry, desserts, plants, clothing, candles, kitchen utilities, personalized gifts and more.

2022 Hokah May Market on Main - logo
2022 Hokah May Market on Main 1

Handcrafted goods to adorn the streets of Hokah.
2022 Hokah May Market on Main 2

Locally sourced decor is just one of many possible finds at Hokah's May Market on Main.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments