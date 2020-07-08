By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
With the COVID-19 pandemic still afoot, wearing a mask in public places continues to be encouraged by state and local officials. A recent donation of masks to Houston County Public Health helps encourage that trend.
A total of 120 handmade cloth masks were donated from a volunteer group called “MN Covid Mask Sewists,” and according to its website, the
“purpose is to connect people that can provide fabric face masks with people who are in need.” The group is also not limited to Minnesota, but it’s where the effort started.
The connection to Houston County comes through Foster Care Licensor Cheryl Demet and local Hokah resident Sherri Skinner.
Skinner approached Demet in early March to see if the county had need of masks. After sewing a few dozen for the county, Skinner hooked Demet up with MN Covid Mask Sewists.
“It was important to me to make and donate masks because it has been common sense from the start that they were useful and needed,” Skinner told the Argus.
While at home with no work to do (as students had started distance learning from home), making masks was a positive thing for Skinner and her daughter. Though she never learned the “proper way to sew,” a do-it-yourself spirit and past experience with a sewing machine was enough to create a donation of masks to Houston County.
To give back to the county with masks was even more special, as Skinner became a foster mom and eventually adopted her daughter with the help of the county.
“I foster/adopted a little one, and over the years of going through that process, came to love and appreciate them for all of their caring and support,” she said.
She was able to get in touch with a friend, Doug Persian, who got her in touch with the MN Covid Mask Sewists when he saw she and her daughter were making masks.
From there, Skinner was able to connect Demet with the group, who filled out a form on the website to request the masks. Another 100 masks came from two other crafters, Demet added.
The new homemade masks will be used in the human services and public health buildings and in the community.
Social workers and clients will now have masks available when face-to-face meetings are necessary, when social distancing is difficult or when masks are required for entry, Demet said.
The group also has a disclaimer on their website, citing the volunteers “are not medical professionals nor attorneys” and the understanding and belief is “the CDC permits the use of reusable cloth face masks in a crisis reponse when there are absolutely no other options available.”
What’s more, clear masks for those who need lip reading are being crafted, and kids are making “ear saver connectors” on their 3-D printers.
Moving forward, the group is willing to provide more cloth masks to Houston County as needed, Demet added.
Public Health Director John Pugleasa said the department has tried to stress that COVID-19 is not gone, especially in regions like Houston County where people are seeing an uptick in cases.
“The mask isn’t something that inherently protects the wearer ... it reduces the amount of droplets from you going out into the world,” he said.
In addition to masks, six-foot social distancing is still encouraged, among other public health efforts like frequent hand washing.
A bigger reason to wear a mask is to protect others from asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19, who won’t display symptoms but still have the virus, he added.
The health department also understands that wearing a mask might be uncomfortable and pose challenges in terms of communications, expressions and how people perceive the world, but it’s “the best line of defense.”
Overall, Pugleasa is proud of his staff and called it a great initiative on Demet’s part. She even had some fun matching masks to people’s passions, colors, hobbies or favorite sports teams.
“Folks who sewed masks are part of the solution,” he said.
About MN Covid Mask Sewists
To donate to the group or request masks, go to their website at www.MNCOVIDMaskSewists.net or email them at Email: info@mncovidmasksewists.net.
The group is not an official 501c3 nonprofit group, but they say, “but every single little bit helps keep our volunteers provided with materials and pays for postage.
The group is in need of: 1/8 - 1/4” elastic; 1/2” -1” elastic to use for “wrap around straps” or headbands; Bias Tape for ties; 100% cotton fabric for masks; stretchy fabric for masks; and completed sewn fabric masks.
