Each of Minnesota’s 1,790 townships will hold their annual town meeting on “Township Day”, the second Tuesday in the month of March. This is the opportunity for residents of the townships to meet to discuss local issues with other township residents, to vote directly on their annual tax levy for the following year, and hold elections for township officers. Some of the topics may also include road maintenance, bridges, ditches, fire protection, or other issues.

On Tuesday, March 14 plan to be a part of democracy in action.

