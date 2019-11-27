Mainspring announces Craft-A-Palooza, a festive day of holiday crafting with friends and family, on Sunday, December 8th from 11 am - 3 pm.
The holidays are quickly approaching, and that means it’s time for some festive crafting at Mainspring! Please join us for a “crafternoon” of fun to revel in the joy of making while creating unique gifts and holiday projects. From ornaments to personalized gift tags to sweet, handmade gifts, we want to help you impress your loved ones.
We’ll have a fun variety of affordable craft kits available for purchase that will satisfy both kids and adults. Pick your kit(s), and then assemble them at our crafting stations before taking them home to gift for the holidays! And of course, there will be plenty of cheery music and treats to go around.
Mainspring
Mainspring is a creative community organization bringing new life to the old Presbyterian church building in downtown Caledonia, Minnesota. It is a community space offering performances, events, and classes for all ages in Houston County. More at mainspringmn.org. 404 E Main St, Caledonia, MN 55921
