By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Nearly a year and a half after a fire gutted the clubhouse at Ma Cal Grove golf course in Caledonia, a brand-new replacement for the venue is just about ready to go.
“It’s taken a lot of time,” golf course manager Jeremy Leis said last week. On February 2, 2019, Leis was at his apartment a short distance from the course when he was told that smoke was pouring from the clubhouse. “I was hired 30 days before the fire,” he said.
Picking up the pieces after the blaze began right away. “This is all I’ve ever known,” the manager stated.
Ma Cal Grove has been using a “cart shack” as a temporary headquarters while the new clubhouse is being built. The cart storage building was put up last year in record time (28 days). “It’s worked tremendous for us, and it was a very good decision by the board of directors to build it that way,” Leis reported. “It’s really served it’s purpose, but now I’m ready to be gone from there.
“We got in there (the cart shed) three days before our Touchdown Club event last year. Now we are trying very hard to get into this one before Touchdown Club 2020, on July 25. I’d like to have it open about five days before then, so we can get comfortable with the building.”
The Touchdown Club gathering is a Caledonia football boosters event, Leis added. In order to provide proper social distancing, a large tent will be brought in to help shelter some of the expected 200 visitors this year.
All of the builders who raised the new clubhouse were local. “We’re so lucky we’ve got good contractors in town,” Leis said. “We have a grand opening planned for the 21st of August.
“We’re going to have, basically, a pub menu. Burgers, sandwiches, wraps, wings, and eventually pizzas... We’re looking at getting the first part of that menu going by the end of July, and being totally functional in the kitchen by the grand opening.
“Our whole goal with this building is just a blue-collar place to go. We don’t want this place to be intimidating, we don’t want to be fancy. We want a guy with his work boots to come in and have a beer after work, or we want a lady in a dress to come in and and feel comfortable having a glass of wine on the patio... A place for everyone.”
“It’s a community building. We know that golf is a very tough industry, and we had to find different ways to make money if we were going to stay here. This building was what we came up with. The thing about this building is it’s not so cut up. It’s more flexible than the old building. It features one big open area. And then when you go out on the patios, well, we probably have more patio space than we have indoor space. We have ordered a lot of patio furniture.
The covered patios on the north and south sides of the building are 12 feet wide, while the open patio area to the east is 24 feet deep and 84 feet wide. The pond to the south will soon feature a fountain.
“We also have plans for two indoor golf simulators to be up and running here in the clubhouse during the winter months,” Leis said “We’ve got five televisions planned, for starters. The pro shop will be pretty limited, in the hallway on the walls. It’s a service to our members, and will feature the things that golfers need to get through the day.”
“This is where people are going to want to come for lunch... and a place to come after work to have a couple drinks with their friends... Our goal is to really focus on those five months when we can be out on the patio, having drinks and eating supper...”
A grand view of the course beckons. And little rearranging of holes near the new clubhouse will take place, too. Hole No. 8 will become hole No. 1, and hole No. 7 will become hole No. 9.
“Now we’ll be able to sit on the patio and watch people finish,” Lies noted. “And they are going to be able to watch three or four holes of golf, sitting on the patio.” Some careful trimming and moving of trees makes that possible. “We feel like the building is in the golf course now,” Lies grinned. “ It took a lot of work and a lot of time, but we kind of stuck together, and the end result is going to be amazing...
“We built this structure to be very flexible, to be able to move tables around and host big groups... I think that this is something that Caledonia is going to love, and not just our members. We built it this way to get the whole community to come out. Come out and have a burger, come out and sit on the patio and have a glass of wine. That’s why we built the building...
“We already have two weddings on the books right now. It’s going to be a tremendous venue for mid to small weddings. They can get married on the 8th tee, which is 50 yards away. Or they can get married in front of the pond, which is even closer.
“We will do whatever we have to do to follow the Governor’s mandates (for social distancing),” Leis added. “We want to keep everybody safe. We don’t want anybody getting sick.”
Holes now feature a “touchless ball retrieval system,” consisting of a hook that a putter fits into. With a tug, the ball pops out without players touching the inside of the hole or the pin - keeping participants safer. Carts are also sanitized after every rental. The new clubhouse seats around 200, so 50-60 guests can be safely seated during social distancing, depending on State of Minnesota guidelines.
After the golf season, the clubhouse will most likely be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights for diners, the manager added.
