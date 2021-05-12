By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Though they may have thought someone else could have had the honor, two Spring Grove residents were humbled and surprised when they were named the 2021 Syttende Mai parade marshals.
Roger Tollefsrud and Sadie Luttio have enjoyed many Syttende Mai celebrations and now have the honor of leading the parade on Saturday, May 15.
Roger said he enjoys meeting new people during Syttende Mai and seeing people who return to Spring Grove for the festivities.
“It’s kind of a fun get-together. You’re meeting people you don’t normally see every day,” he said.
He and lifelong friend, Sadie, have been together for more than 30 years. Though Sadie has Finnish heritage and is from the Dakotas, she and Roger have enjoyed many activities in Spring Grove. They originally met at a polka dance.
Roger enjoys living in Spring Grove, as it is his hometown where he was born and raised. He lived in Rochester for about 30 years and ran the Rochester Linoleum and Paint Store in the Silver Lake Shopping Center with his brother.
He also had a farm near Rochester that had an airport on it. He has been a pilot since 1946, after his service in the Army Air Corps in WWII. Roger also built an airplane in his basement while living in Rochester and would take his sister Marilyn for plane rides, she said.
His sister Marilyn commends him as an amazing brother and said, “He is a modest man who wanted to come back to his hometown and contribute to the life there for others less fortunate.”
Roger has donated to many organizations in Spring Grove, including the Sunrise Home for Women, Trinity Lutheran Church (where he has been a lifelong member) and Giants of the Earth Heritage Center, and enjoyed the first Spring Grove International Film Festival with Ed Asner.
He’s no stranger to parades either, as Roger has driven several vintage cars, been on the float for a polka club and had his airplane in past parades as well.
His parents, Henry and Alvina Tollefsrud, lived in Spring Grove for a long time. Their ancestors migrated from Norway to Minnesota in 1853 and began a long history.
Henry and Alvina lived on a farm five miles west of Spring Grove, and Roger is the oldest of seven siblings.
When they moved to town, Alvina was a cook at school while Henry drove the school bus. Alvina was known for her homemade pies, cookies, donuts and those were often sold in the local restaurant.
While on a family trip to California to visit their brother Harris in about 1953 or 1954, the family had tickets to the TV show “Queen for a Day,” and Alvina was chosen as one of the five contestants.
It aired in Spring Grove and the same day and the town was buzzing as local ladies watched and recognized Alvina. She was an instant celebrity in her hometown.
Alvina made lefse and would demonstrate the lefse making in the hardware store window at Christmas time. She also enjoyed making rag rugs and people would bring their rags from all around the area. Alvina made them into rugs on her loom, which has been passed down in her family.
With so much history rooted in Spring Grove, there is no question that Roger and Sadie were the perfect choice for this year’s parade marshals.
