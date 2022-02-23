By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County’s new highway shop headquarters is almost complete, after years of debating, figuring and planning.
In the early 1990’s, Houston County commissioners began to discuss the shortcomings of their former highway shop/headquarters facility. That’s also about the time when “they were looking at some comparable counties’ facilities - in 1992 to 1994,” Houston County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said last week.
“The other building wasn’t set up for ADA compliance, and the overall layout was small and inefficient...” the engineer added. “We didn’t have a real good spot to maintain any equipment. We couldn’t even keep the plow on the front of the truck in the winter. You had to take it off or the truck wouldn’t fit inside the building.”
The topic was raised repeatedly by different sets of commissioners for nearly 30 years, and a potential fix occasionally appeared to be on the horizon, such as when a previous board purchased land not far from Caledonia Middle/High School to build the project on. That idea also fell through, but the county has finally built a brand-new highway department headquarter/shop facility in Caledonia, occupying the same overall site as the old headquarters, but with a somewhat-larger footprint.
Staff have already began to work out of the building as contractors provide the finishing touches. The new building has all the space required for offices, heated storage for large equipment, repair bays, parts room, a lab for materials testing, meeting room, and much more.
The new facility even boasts a large wash bay where massive snowplows and other road maintenance equipment can get cleaned up.
The file storage room is built like a bank vault, with a thick fireproof door that can seal off the space from a potential fire, and a dry fire suppression system that is capable of extinguishing a blaze without destroying historic materials. That room contains paper records of land purchases, maps, and a wealth of other documents.
There’s a room to store survey equipment, a room that will serve as a sign shop, a large space entirely devoted to parts storage located next to the maintenance bays (which feature a five-ton overhead crane).
The ceilings are high enough in those work spaces that large tandem dump trucks can raise their beds inside. Outside, a new fuel island is taking shape, and there is a new pair of massive hoop sheds already filled with rock, sand, and salt.
“We tried to get the space that we needed without raising the price any more than we had to...” Pogodzinski said. “The (county) board plans to hold an open house, whether it’s this spring or a little later. At this point I don’t know if they will want to wait until the old building is gone (demolished) and we finish up the paving out here.”
