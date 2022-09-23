environmental day 3.jpg

Soil scientists Shaunna Repking educates on the importance of organic matter and how to keep your soil healthy.

The Root River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosted its annual Environmental Day for local sixth-grade students Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Sixth graders from Houston, La Crescent, Spring Grove, Caledonia St. Mary’s and Caledonia Public Schools came together at Winnebago Springs in Caledonia to learn about the environment and how to protect it.

environmental day 1.jpg

Caledonia middle schooler Alexa Groothuis tests out soil crayons.
environmental day 4.jpg

Tyler Ramaker talks to local sixth grade classes about the importance of ATV safety.
environmental day 2.jpg

Ron Meiners educates Caledonia sixth graders about wildlife and the difference between horns and antlers.

