The Root River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosted its annual Environmental Day for local sixth-grade students Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Sixth graders from Houston, La Crescent, Spring Grove, Caledonia St. Mary’s and Caledonia Public Schools came together at Winnebago Springs in Caledonia to learn about the environment and how to protect it.
The Environmental Day began at 9:05 a.m. and consisted of eight different presentations on topics that ranged from forestry and water quality to ATV safety and how to live with rattlesnakes. All presentations lasted 35 minutes. Once this time was up, a blow horn was sounded and all school groups rotated on to the next station.
According to the Root River SWCD, the Environmental Day is intended to serve as “an outdoor classroom setting.”
Shaunna Repking, a soil scientist with the USDA NRCS, taught the students about soils, how they get their color and even brought soil crayons for the kids to color with and make art.
Tyler Ranmaker with the Minnesota DNR presented on ATV Safety, the importance of wearing protective gear and educated those in attendance on various mechanical aspects of an ATV.
During the question and answer portion of Ranmaker’s presentation, in a touching moment, a Caledonia student asked him why he chose to work for the DNR. Ranmaker thanked the student for the thoughtful question and responded saying he has always enjoyed the outdoors and appreciates that the DNR gives him the chance to help protect the environment.
A retired district manager for Root River SWCD, Ron Meiners, presented on wildlife and the importance of distinguishing between conservation and preservation. According to Meiners, preservation is when the land is not touched at all and simply left alone, whereas conservation is the using of land wisely.
Other presenters included Sara Holger, a naturalist with Whitewater State Park who spoke about the ins and outs of learning to live with rattlesnakes; Amanada Gentry with Winona County SWCD who taught on invasive aquatic species; Jason Bland, a local Caledonia man from the DNR who taught an introduction to forestry; Kevin Kuehner, a hydrologist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture who taught a lesson in water quality, geology and fossils; and a representative from the DNR Fisheries who educated students on electro-shocking streams.
The event was an all-day field trip, with the final presentation ending at 1:40 p.m. A sack lunch for all present students and staff was provided and water was periodically passed around, therefore encouraging everyone to stay hydrated under the hot sun.
According to the Root River SWCD, an estimated 193 sixth graders attended this year’s Environmental Day.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.