Sister Michealine poses for a photo after the indoor picnic.

Sister Michaeline, of Caledonia St. Mary’s, celebrated 60 years of service Sunday.

On Aug. 14 at Holy Family Hall, Caledonia St. Mary’s held an indoor picnic in honor of Sister Michaeline and her six decades of commitment to the church, the last 25 of which have been spent at St. Mary’s. In preparation for the event, the Knights of Columbus grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. The Catholic Daughters were responsible for organizing the day and provided a selection of homemade baked goods, as well as various side dishes.

thank you card

Guests sign a thank you to Sister Michealine while waiting in line for their food.
St. Mary's picnic

Sister Michealine receives a standing ovation for her years of service.

