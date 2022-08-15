Sister Michaeline, of Caledonia St. Mary’s, celebrated 60 years of service Sunday.
On Aug. 14 at Holy Family Hall, Caledonia St. Mary’s held an indoor picnic in honor of Sister Michaeline and her six decades of commitment to the church, the last 25 of which have been spent at St. Mary’s. In preparation for the event, the Knights of Columbus grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. The Catholic Daughters were responsible for organizing the day and provided a selection of homemade baked goods, as well as various side dishes.
The picnic was open to all St. Mary’s members, and an estimated 160 Caledonia locals were served. Guests were invited to sign a large display card for Sister Michaeline. Markers were provided by the church, as was a separate basket for private cards.
Several members of the Cahtolic Daughters picked flowers from their personal gardens and used them as centerpieces at the indoor picnic. In closing the event, many St. Mary’s organizers encouraged those in attendance to take these flowers home as a thank you for gathering in celebration of Sister Michaeline.
Despite technical difficulties with the microphone, several speakers came forward after lunch to honor Sister Michaeline and others in the Parrish. Deacon Bob, Father Matt, Father Tom and Father Joe were all publicly thanked for their years of service, as were two Seminarians.
Recounting how Sister Michaeline found her way to Caledonia, Patricia McManimon-Moe and Judith Albert compared a Sister finding her Parrish to that of an athlete finding their sports team.
“Choosing an order of sisters is like choosing the team you’re going to play for, for the rest of your life,” said McManimon-Moe.
McManimon-Moe and Albert then proceeded to perform a short skit in honor of Sister Michaeline. In the skit the two women acted as sports agents who were representing the Sister. Intent on finding just the right Parrish for Sister Michaeline, the two playfully answered calls using a red, rotary phone as a prop and combed through an imaginary stack of Parrish applications.
This sports analogy was particularly clever because the audience, when asked by Albert “what keeps this woman going?” in reference to Sister Michaeline, all present simultaneously yelled “SPORTS.”
McManimon-Moe and Albert finished the skit by reading off a list of Sister Micheline's many qualities and explaining why each individual characteristic has been and continues to make Sister Michaeline the perfect fit for Caledonia’s Parrish.
The event concluded with Sister Michaeline standing to say a few words. With a special shoutout to her twin sister Mary, Sister Michaeline thanked her family for being present and joining her for the celebration.
“You have all blessed my life. Thank you,” said Sister Michealine.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.