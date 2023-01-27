Aimee Welscher & Arien O’Heron - Mary Ann's in Cal

Sisters Aimee Welscher and Arien O’Heron operate Mary Ann's Floral & Gifts in Caledonia's heart on Main Street.

At the end of 2016, two sisters took over a 65-year-old downtown shop in Caledonia. The pressure was on, tasked with not only running a business for the first time, but keeping a community staple going in the heart of their town.

Six years in, Aimee Welscher and Arien O'Heron are going strong.

Mary Ann's in Caledonia - flowers

Fresh cut flowers arranged by Aimee Welscher.
Mary Ann's in Caledonia

House plants at Mary Ann's Floral & Gifts.
Mary Ann's in Caledonia

Under new ownership, Mary Ann's added a gift shop.
Mary Ann's in Caledonia

Mary's Ann's Floral & Gifts offers a wide selection of cooking utensils, baby supplies, greetings cards, flower arrangements, house plants and more.
Mary Ann's in Caledonia - flowers

To-go bouquets by Aimee Welscher are made daily at Mary Ann's in Caledonia.

