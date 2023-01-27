At the end of 2016, two sisters took over a 65-year-old downtown shop in Caledonia. The pressure was on, tasked with not only running a business for the first time, but keeping a community staple going in the heart of their town.
Six years in, Aimee Welscher and Arien O'Heron are going strong.
Owned by Mary Ann Schmitz for 65 years, what is now Mary Ann’s Floral and Gifts was once just a flower shop. Operated out of a renovated house on 308 E. Main St., the space was originally split into two parts. The first served as living quarters for Mary Ann and the other as a storefront for the flower shop.
This all changed in December 2016, however, when sisters Welscher and O’Heron bought the place from their great aunt Mary Ann. The sisters continued to run the store as a flower shop, with Welscher serving as the creative mind behind the floral arrangements and O’Heron as the business’s bookkeeper.
But two years after the purchase, the sisters added to space, transforming what was once the living quarters into a large gift shop.
“It was good to put the two together,” said Aimee Welscher. “It worked well.”
A large glass fridge with grab and go flowers can be seen stocked at Mary Ann’s, as can a jungle-like section featuring a wide variety of houseplants and gardening utensils. In addition to greenery, the shop also offers kitchen supplies, baby gear, greetings cards, magnets and outdoor decorations, just to name a few.
“There is a lot more than just flowers and plants,” said Welscher. “We have gifts for all occasions.”
Mary Ann’s is frequently utilized for weddings. Not only does Welscher work with brides, in person or from a distance, to organize flowers for their day, but the shop also offers rental options for vases, cupcake stands, card holders and table decor.
“Anything that is found in the shop, if they want to just have it for that day, they don’t have to buy it, but they can rent it for a small fee,” said O’Heron. “Anything in the gift shop is available for rent.”
Brides wishing to register at Mary Ann’s are welcome to come into the store and pick out whatever catches their eye. Gift wrapping and a Kodak kiosk for photo printing are also available.
“I usually put registry items all together in a section and, if someone’s looking for something for that bridal shower or that wedding, they just go to that section and pick out what they want,” said O’Heron.
Mary Ann’s Floral & Gifts sources many of its summer flowers from Heartland Blooms-n-Berry farm just outside Caledonia. The shop also works with wholesale suppliers out of Rothchild, Wisconsin and Waterloo, Iowa.
“It’s one of those things that, it’s great once you get engaged and you start getting your location and everything, get a florist right away, because they do tend to book up,” said O’Heron.
Welscher concurred, stating “I do tend to book up.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
